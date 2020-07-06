K9 Magazine Issue 138

In This Issue...
- Talking Point: How Would Your Dog React If They Were Put in This Position?
- Science: Meet Storm: This Special Dog Is Being Trained to Detect Covid-19
- Interview: Jon Ronson: ‘I Couldn’t Turn Down the Chance to Talk About My Dogs’
- Behaviour: What Does a Japanese Knotweed Sniffer Dog Do?
- Talking Point: Behind the Scenes With a Hollywood Dog Trainer
- Best Dog Products: Best Dog Treats of 2020
- Real Life: Saving Gracie: One Dog’s Journey to Happiness
- Nutrition: The Definitive Dog Food Glossary
- Nutrition: How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet
- Real Life: A Day in the Life of a Pet Talent Agent
- Interview: Me & My Dog: DJ Aimee Vivian Introduces Daisy and Eva
- Talking Point: Can You Name Which Countries These 15 Dog Breeds Originate From?
- eBook: Dog Age Calculator: How Old Is My Dog In Human Years?
