Over the last two decades, we have tried and tested a lot of dog treats - and I mean A LOT of dog treats. We’ve pulled our experiences together to find what we think are some of the best dog treats 2020 has to offer.

In no particular order, here’s what we considered when compiling our best dog treats 2020 review guide:

Value for money. The best value isn’t always the cheapest, it can be a mix of value for the pack size, quality of ingredients and longevity. Good quality ingredients. In our opinion, this is crucial because as we choose our dog's main meals to keep them healthy and happy on the inside and out, it’s so important to remember to apply the same logic when it comes to tidbits and treats. Even though they make up less of our dog's daily intake, they are just as important to overall health. How much dogs enjoy them. Over the years we’ve gifted many dog treats to our celebrity friends during photoshoots. There’s a particular expression dogs have in the moment that’s almost an ‘OMG’ face when they see and smell a treat they can’t wait to be given. You’ve probably noticed it when you’ve given your dog a treat they've particularly enjoyed too. It’s a look that can’t be forgotten.

We’ll be updating and adding to our article focusing on the best dog treats 2020 has to offer over the next six months. But to kick things off here are four of our favourite dog treats so far this year. Whatever your dog’s taste buds and needs (from hypoallergenic to raw), we’re pretty sure we’ve got you covered.

Best Long-Lasting Dog Chews Earth Animal No-Hide Wholesome Chews Priced from £3.99 (Small), £7.99 (Medium & STIX 10pk) to £11.99 (Large) About Earth Animal No-Hide Wholesome Chews: Earth Animal No-Hide® Wholesome Chews – the healthy, hand-rolled alternative to rawhide! Each chew delivers delicious, long-lasting chewable bliss to dogs of all shapes and sizes. We call it No-Hide® Nirvana! Made with just six simple ingredients plus one flavour-bursting protein, they are 100% free of chemicals, additives, bleaches, and formaldehydes. Buy Now

Best Hypoallergenic Dog Chews Pet Munchies Strips Range (Chicken Strips/Duck Strips/Venison Strips/Wild Salmon Strips) Price £2.99 each (pack sizes vary from 75g – 90g, RRP) About Pet Munchies Strips Range: Multi award-winning Pet Munchies presents a premium gourmet range of high-quality dog treats, all made with 100% natural human-grade, quality real meat and fish. This superior range of strips are slow roasted in their own natural juices, all grain and gluten free, hypoallergenic, rich in flavour, tasty and very healthy. Buy Now

Best Joint Care Treats for Dogs Little Stars Active+ Treats (Salmon) Price £1.50 (85g pack) About Little Stars Active+ Treats: These salmon dog treats are free-from artificial nasties, include natural, active ingredients Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM for healthy joints, and Omega 3 & 6 to maintain a healthy heart, skin and coat. Suitable for all ages they make great training treats and are simple to include within your dog’s balanced diet. Buy Now

Best Raw Dog Treats Natural Instinct Lamb Lites Price £4.05 (200g) About Natural Instinct Lamb Lites: Natural Instinct’s delicious Lamb Lites are 100% naturally dehydrated and they make the paw-fect light tasty treat! These natural treats are a brilliant way to interact with your pooch, they’re also ideal for helping with training your dog too. Buy Now

We will be updating this article regularly with fuller reviews of the best dog treats 2020 has to offer as well as any others we find and think you have to know about - so check back regularly for updates!

Mia, Danny and Chris look forward to sampling more of what the dog treat market has to offer. If you'd like us to consider including what your dog thinks are the best dog treats of 2020, use the comment form below and get in touch.