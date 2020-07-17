Our dogs love to give their opinion on dog treats, toys, tech and much more. And their feedback is invaluable to us as we interpret their reactions to share reviews.

As part of our research into some of the best dog subscription boxes of the year, we recently received a dog subscription box from Franks Pets for review.

Here's what Mia, Danny and Chris thought of the snack box.

Snack at Franks dog subscription box review

Mia, Danny and Chris have recently been reviewing more treats than anything for our Best Dog Treats and Best Dog Subscription Boxes of 2020 review features.

Their review of this dog subscription box formed part of our thinking for the latter of these features.

Snack at Franks dog subscription box review in a nutshell:

It's a monthly subscription and costs £22.79 (monthly).

The subscription box includes a mixture of long-lasting chews and four sealed packs of grain free, low fat dog treats (which also contain no artificial ingredients), a surprise toy and Franks’ collectors’ cards.





Review in detail: what everyone liked

Mia, now 14, is perhaps less fussy than her digestive system would like. Apart from banana and lettuce, she eats - or would like to eat - pretty much everything else.

However, in recent months colitis has plagued her once again so we have been cautious about what she's eating, when and how much.

So - except for the long-lasting chew she stole and wouldn't give back - the boys both got the benefit of the larger long-lasting chews and the toy.

There were five or six of the larger chews in a mixture of sizes, textures and flavours and the largest chews were breakable so we split them in half to share to gauge reactions of both Danny and Chris.

All went down really well.





Mia took her pick from the four 50g sealed bags of treats (chicken, lamb, salmon and raw coconut grate).

It's fair to say she absolutely loved the chicken and lamb treats especially. They both got a big thumbs up. And when she was willing to share, Danny and Chris got to taste them too.

She reacted so positively and strongly towards them, seeing how happy she was when she saw the packs emerge from the box really was wonderful.



100% chicken treats (highly digestible, protein 49%, fat 24.4%, ash 7.2%)



100% lamb treats (full of vitamins and amino acids, protein 5.6%, fat 62%, carbs 6.3%)

The lamb and chicken treats are bitesize so can be used as training treats on walks or as a tasty reward at home.

The salmon treats are crunchy, a little bigger and made from 100% salmon skins.



100% salmon treats (full of Omega 3 and 6 oils, protein 48.4%, fibres 0.1%, oil and fat 43.7%, ash 6%)

The coconut was quite a surprise. In all my time reviewing boxes and treats for dogs, I don't think I've come across a coconut treat like this. We added a few pieces to the boys' meals for variety.

Raw coconut like this agrees with most dogs in conservative quantities and both Danny and Chris have dry skin from time to time so we thought they would potentially benefit with a little extra added to their meals.



Raw coconut grate

We were quite conservative with what we gave Danny, Chris and Mia to eat and when spacing out as far as we could to see how Mia particularly would react to the treats.

Even so, we found the subscription box lasted around two months.

The cost is something to consider.

At just under £23 per month, it's not the cheapest dog subscription box on the market, but considering the quality of the treats and their ingredients, you will most definitely get a month's worth of fun.

Many thanks to Franks Pets for sending us a dog subscription box for review. Find out more at www.snackatfranks.com