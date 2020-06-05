best dog subscription boxes 2020

Over the last 12 months or so, there has been a noticeable increase in dog subscription boxes on the market in the UK and around the world.

But what makes a good subscription box one of the best dog subscription boxes available to purchase in 2020?

In our opinion, these things are crucial:

Good quality dog products and packaging (we all want to know what we give our dogs is high quality and let’s face it if something is packaged well, it makes us feel from the outset that the product will be of a high standard, doesn’t it?)

(we all want to know what we give our dogs is high quality and let’s face it if something is packaged well, it makes us feel from the outset that the product will be of a high standard, doesn’t it?) Variety of products (this is true in the case of most subscription boxes, even beauty boxes, part of the reason for having a subscription is to receive a variety of products from known and new brands so we feel we’re discovering something fun and new that we might not have otherwise known about)

(this is true in the case of most subscription boxes, even beauty boxes, part of the reason for having a subscription is to receive a variety of products from known and new brands so we feel we’re discovering something fun and new that we might not have otherwise known about) Reliability (subscriptions are usually monthly, sometimes quarterly, and sometimes you can set the frequency to suit you, so it’s useful to know that the service you are using is reliable so you know what to expect and when)

(subscriptions are usually monthly, sometimes quarterly, and sometimes you can set the frequency to suit you, so it’s useful to know that the service you are using is reliable so you know what to expect and when) Value for money (typically subscription boxes include four+ products in each box and by and large, the RRP value of those products when combined is more than the cost of the subscription, which is important to know as a customer)

(typically subscription boxes include four+ products in each box and by and large, the RRP value of those products when combined is more than the cost of the subscription, which is important to know as a customer) Good customer service (such as ease of ordering or changing the subscription period)

(such as ease of ordering or changing the subscription period) Enjoyability (specifically, how much a dog enjoys what you get and how much you enjoy receiving the subscription box on their behalf - something that can’t be underestimated as we discovered!)

In no particular order, here are some of the best UK dog subscription boxes that we’ve discovered this year that we think you and your dog should know about.

Love Louie Love Louie’s All in One Box Frequency: One-off or subscribe and order monthly. You can cancel at any time. About Love Louie’s All in One Box: A minimum of six quality products combining toys, treats and accessories are included in Love Louie’s All in One Box. Each box is individually handpicked to ensure it is tailored to your dog’s profile. You are able to personalise your box by filling out the form. Love Louie is committed to giving back. With every purchase of one of their boxes, a minimum of 10% per box will be donated to an animal charity of your choice which can be selected at checkout. So far they have raised over £7000 for animal charities all over the world, by the 10% donation and additional fundraising. Price £22.00 (one-off box) or subscribe and save 15% (usual monthly cost £18) on your first box using code “NEW15” Buy Now

Snack at Franks Franks Monthly Subscription Box Straight Talking Dog Snack Goodness Delivered Right To Your Dog! Frequency: monthly subscription. About Franks Monthly Subscription Box: Treat your pet to a box of snacks and surprises from Snack at Franks. This cheerful box comes with all the goodies you’ll need to keep those tails wagging, including: Quality snack packs

Long lasting chews

A surprise toy

And Franks’ collectors’ cards! Each snack is grain free, low in fat and contains no artificial ingredients. Suitable for all dogs, even those with allergies, suffering from diabetes or tackling obesity. Treat your pet pal to a box of snack goodness delivered direct to your door each month – Click Here! At Snack At Franks, we pursue a pet parent passion for delicious dog treats! We deliver straight talking goodness that enhances the health and happiness of our dogs directly to letterboxes across the UK. We blend our dedication to dog snack quality with online and web content, creating a fun and friendly experience worthy of both pups and their and parents expectations. Price £22.79 (per month) Buy Now

WaggaWuffins Canine College: Smart Pup Box Smart Pup Box Frequency: monthly subscription. About Smart Pup Box: Smart Pup Box is a puppy training subscription box which supports new puppy owners for the first year of their puppy’s life. Each box contains: A 24-page training and socialisation book

A training planner

Stickers

And everything you need for that month’s training – treats, toys and training aids! Priced from £49.95 (per month – Puppy Plan) Buy Now

Nibble and Nosh Nibble and Nosh Deluxe Treat Box Frequency: One-off or subscribe and order monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly. You can also choose the delivery dates within the month and pause/cancel at any time. About Nibble and Nosh’s Luxury Box: The luxury box is ideal for pampered pooches and includes: Eight delicious treats

Two rolls of Beco pooh bags, degradable, scented and strong

One high quality toy

And one surprise! All the treats inside the luxury box are made from premium meat cuts, use 100% natural ingredients, are wheat free and low in calories and help to improve immunity, aid digestion and support your dog’s all-round health. Plus, 50p from this box goes towards your chosen charity and will help dogs in need receive the support and love they require! Price £19.95 (one-off box, plus postage) or subscribe and save 30% on your first box (free postage) Buy Now

We will be updating this article regularly with links to fuller reviews of our four best dog subscription boxes of 2020, as well as any others we find and think you have to know about - so check back regularly for updates!