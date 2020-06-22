Can You Name Which Countries These 15 Dog Breeds Originate From?

Did you know that there are over 360 recognised dog breeds around the world? That's a lot of dogs!
Put your dog knowledge to the test and see how well you do identifying which countries these 15 dog breeds originally came from.
Once you're done, share with your circle of friends and see who's the real dog expert in your pack! (We bet it's you).
Results
Congratulations! You clearly know your stuff and specifically a lot about the origins of dogs. Share with your friends to see who is the real dog expert in your pack!
Aww, never mind. You didn't quite manage to work out where some of these dogs come from. But hey, I bet you know loads about the ones we didn't feature, right?! Share with your friends to see who has the craziest mind in your pack!