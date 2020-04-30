Connect with us

K9 Magazine Issue 136

April 30th, 2020
K9 Magazine Issue 136

In This Issue...

Maria Thorisdottir: ‘My Dog’s the Best Therapist’

Recommended Reading

Interviews

Maria Thorisdottir: ‘My Dog’s the Best Therapist’

Chelsea defender Maria Thorisdottir spoke with K9 Magazine about life with her Golden Retriever, Theo. Off the pitch, she believes he has been a...

2 hours ago
How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home

Dog Training

How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home

As stay at home orders continue and we try and make the best of being at home without going stir crazy, our canine companions...

1 day ago
Polly Samson: 'Dogs Have the Gift of Optimism' Polly Samson: 'Dogs Have the Gift of Optimism'

Interviews

Polly Samson: ‘Dogs Have the Gift of Optimism’

Polly Samson spoke to K9 Magazine about the dogs who've captured her heart over the years and tells us that they broke all the...

1 day ago
What Are the Best Dog Beds You Can Buy This Year? What Are the Best Dog Beds You Can Buy This Year?

Dog Bed Reviews

What Are the Best Dog Beds You Can Buy This Year?

We've tried, tested and handpicked some of the best dog beds in 2020 to help you choose your dog's next bed more easily. Here's...

2 days ago