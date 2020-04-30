K9 Magazine Issue 136

In This Issue...
- Talking Point: How Many of These Crazy Dog Laws Can You Guess Right?
- Interview: Maria Thorisdottir: ‘My Dog’s the Best Therapist’
- Behaviour: Why Do Dogs Bark?
- Interview: Diane Morgan: 'Dogs Teach Us to Enjoy the Small Things and Live in the Moment'
- Lifestyle: How to Take the Perfect Dog Photograph
- Health: Why You Should Use an App to Manage Your Dog’s Health
- Interview: Polly Samson: 'Dogs Have the Gift of Optimism'
- Behaviour: Victoria Stilwell: How to Keep Your Dog Happy at Home
- Best Dog Products: Best Dog Beds (2020 Buyer's Guide)
- Nutrition: Great Raw Dog Food Recipes for 2020
- Science: COVID-19: Why Medical Research Using Dogs Is Barking up the Wrong Tree
- eBook: Children, Babies & Dogs: Nurturing the Relationship
