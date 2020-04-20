eBook: Children, Babies & Dogs – Nurturing the Relationship

Those who grow up with pets often say they benefited hugely from the experience and thrived in an environment alongside their four-legged friend, yet the concept of dogs and children mixing without trouble has become an alien one to the media over recent years.

With tragic dog attacks involving children sadly becoming more prominent in our media, it is essential that two points are addressed. The first being that children and dogs can and will get along famously and add value to each other’s lives given the right preparation and approach. Secondly, it is the responsibility of the dog owner to ensure that their dog does not pose a risk to anyone, especially children.

In this eBook, we will present to you a guide on how to effectively nurture the relationship between children and dogs.

What we are seeking to achieve with this guide is to give all the information you require to get an insight and an overview of the various aspects and best practices for developing a safe, happy connection between your dog(s) and child(ren).

There is always great concern in the media about dogs attacking children, certainly enough to cause anxiety amongst pregnant pet owners. Integrating your dog with your child should, and almost always is, a smooth experience. All you need is a bit of planning and a good dose of patience.

Introducing your new baby to your dog must ideally begin before the baby is born. This will give the dog time to adjust to the new changes in routine and family life that will accompany your new addition.

Learn About This Topic

In this guide you will learn:

How to plan for introducing your dog and a new baby

Important things to remember when making introductions between dogs and children

What commands need to be perfected to offer the best levels of control

& more!

