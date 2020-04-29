What Are the Best Dog Beds You Can Buy This Year?

Choosing the best dog beds for your home can be a challenge. You have to take into consideration size, style, how much support your dog needs, what sleeping style your dog favours (upside down, curled up, spread out), the time of year and of course, budget.

Luckily, in 2020 the pet market is experiencing a boom from independent designers and larger brands (for example, the major bed brand just brought out their own range of dog beds) and right now there's an abundance of choice for pet owners.

To help you as you seek out your next dog bed, we've handpicked four of the best dog beds we've found in 2020 to give you a great starting point on your search for your dog's next favourite bed.

Best dog beds of 2020: here are some of our favourites

A Highly Rated Travel Bed for Small-Medium Dogs Petsfit Lookout Car Seat What makes this dog bed special: A car seat suitable for two small dogs or one medium-sized, the Petsfit lookout car seat has a concealed booster seat which some reviewers claim helped to cure their dog’s car sickness. It also has one tether inside to keep a dog inside the boxed car seat bed and keep dogs safe while travelling. There’s also a plush liner which is removable and machine washable. You can use the light smooth side for warm days or the dark fluffy side for extra warmth on colder days. If your dog likes to see the world go by his window while travelling, or indeed if he suffers from car sickness, then this dog bed is one you should consider. Priced from £84.99 – £89.99 Buy Now

A Great Mattress Dog Bed Berkeley Orthopaedic Dog Bed Mattress What makes this dog bed special: The Berkeley Orthopaedic Dog Bed is made in the UK using traditional mattress making techniques with a pocket spring core surrounded by deep layers of non-toxic natural fibre for the ultimate in comfort and joint support. A tough waterproof removable cover is then fitted with the option of adding a further upholstery grade fabric cover for extra warmth and style if desired. Priced from £139.00 (available in three sizes) Buy Now

Recommended Box Bed George Barclay Soft Walled, Orthopaedic Box Beds What makes this dog bed special: George Barclay box beds have deep side walls, firmly filled with blended memory foam particles. The bed’s centre cushion uses the same filling, this can be easily adjusted to suit the weight of your dog. As with all George Barclay dog beds, the outer cover is removable for washing, and the inner liner has a Moisture Shield TM water-resistant coating, a must for all dog owners. Our dogs love their George Barclay box bed and we can say wholeheartedly it hasn’t lost its shape or support at all in the last two years. It’s still going strong and both the fabric and shape is as good today as it was the day it arrived! It’s clearly a bed built to last. Priced from £64.99 – £129.99 (bed shown, medium, £79.99) Buy Now

Recommended Calming Bed Plush Donut Pet Bed What makes this dog bed special: This plush donut style bed is one cats and dogs alike are likely to love. Available in three sizes up to x-large, which would fit a German Shepherd roughly. This bed resembles a bean bag style. Dog owners say the enveloping donut style has calming properties, making pets feel less anxious. Machine washable with a non-slip bottom, dog owners say it washes up to 30 degrees well and even tumble dries nicely. Although it does lose it’s ‘plump’ style over time, the dog owners who reviewed say it say it didn’t stop their dog enjoying their snooze. Priced from £24.59 – £35.99 (available in three sizes) Buy Now

We will continue to monitor the latest and best dog bed launches in 2020. Check back later in the year for updates on our recommendations.

In the meantime, if you'd like to see more of what we've reviewed, take a look at our reviews section.