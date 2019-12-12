K9 Magazine Issue 132

In This Issue...
- Talking Point: Dogs Are Changing the Landscape of Lizard Conservation Worldwide
- Talking Point: ‘I Went Undercover to Stop Puppy Farming’
- Lifestyle: Interview With 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' Star Leilani Dowding
- Real Life: Emma Milne: ‘Every Vet Knows Someone Who’s Killed Themselves’
- Best Dog Products: Here Are Our Best Dog Products of 2019
- Health: 5 Signs Your Dog May Be Suffering From Arthritis
- Talking Point: Beware of This Canine Christmas Concern That Hardly Anyone Ever Talks About
- Behaviour: How Stressed Is Your Dog?
- Real Life: What Is It Really Like to Be a Police Dog Handler?
- Travel: Why Your Dog Needs to Visit the Bavarian Alps
- eBook: Let’s Talk About Canine Coprophagia
