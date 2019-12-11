It’s That Time of Year Again! Here Are Our Best Dog Products of 2019

As another year draws to a close, we have been looking over some of the best dog products we've discovered, reviewed and shared with friends - and there have been a lot over the last 12 months, it's been quite a year in the pet world.

So, without further delay here are five of the best dog products we've discovered in 2019 that we think you need to know about.

Best Vegan Skincare Product for Dogs: Coopy and Sass Original Paw Balm What makes them special: Coopy and Sass Original Paw Balm is handmade, 100% natural and vegan. Designed to apply directly to the paws, the balm is specially developed for protection in cold weather. It is enriched with Shea butter to soothe and moisturise your dog’s paws. Lick safe too! Why we selected them: Over the last year there has been a noticeable buzz around natural and vegan products, both for people and pets. What we really like about this original paw balm is its commitment to being cruelty free and natural ingredients and at this time of year, when the cold weather can impact on a dog’s paws, it seems as good a time as any to shine a light on it and that’s why it’s on the list. Price £7.50 Buy Now

Best Dog Treats: Pet Munchies Wild Salmon Strips What makes it special: This is a premium gourmet treat made with 100% natural quality human grade Wild Salmon. A rich source of Omega 3, which can help promote joint mobility and a healthy skin and coat. Single source fish protein. Grain and gluten free. No artifi­cial colours or flavours. A super healthy treat. Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and his dog Buddy with these treats / Photo Credit: K9 Magazine Why we selected them: We’ve been a big fan of Pet Munchies for some time now and each year it seems they bring out something new and special that captures our attention. We have chosen their treats again this year because when we most recently shared their treats with celebrity friends Leilani Dowding and Nathan Henry, their dogs loved them too, and it’s because of our – and their – dogs reactions to Pet Munchies that we are thrilled to select them as our Best Dog Treats of 2019. Price £2.99 Buy Now

Best Dog Harness: The ‘D’Ellis’ Calming Harness What makes it special: The ‘D’Ellis’ Calming Harness is designed for comfort. It has a Y shape at the front, which means it doesn’t impede the movement of a dog’s front legs. The centre of the Y shape sits on the sternum, so should your dog pull the pressure is on the bone and they are slightly longer in the back than most harnesses, which stops chafing under the front leg. Available in sizes XXX small-large. Why we selected them: We really like the design of this harness which is being retailed by Woofs to Kittys, and the ethos behind its design, which all stems from creating a comfortable harness to help keep a dog calm. This isn’t always at the forefront of harness design so it’s great to see and that’s why it has made our list this year. Priced from £23.99 – £31.99 Buy Now

Best New Design: The Rainbow Dogrobe What makes it special: Dogrobes are practical dog drying coats, designed to dry your dog quickly and protect surroundings from wet shake off. The Rainbow pattern features the Dogrobes’ paw print, and was specially commissioned as part of the Exclusive Collection. The pattern was designed in response from customer requests at events and was officially launched at Brighton Pride in August 2019.

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry’s dog Buster wearing the rainbow design / Photo Credit: K9 Magazine Why we selected them: We first tried an Original Dogrobe last year and based on its design and quality, we were sold on its ability to dry a dog’s coat (and keep the car dry after wet walks) and keep a dog warm. Mia, being nearly 14, wears her on very cold days to help keep her joints warm. When they launched the rainbow design earlier this year we were thrilled to see the innovative design come to life. It’s very different and very striking, and that’s why we’ve selected the design for our Best Dog Products of 2019 awards. The Rainbow Dogrobe is part of our Exclusive Collection and is priced from £31.95 (Original Dogrobes start from £21.95) Buy Now

Best Cooling Product for Dogs: George Barclay ClimaCOOL Dog Jacket What makes it special: The George Barclay, ClimaCOOL® dog jacket, uses natural evaporative cooling, to help keep the dog cool during hot weather. Simply soak the garment in cool water before fitting the jacket to your dog. The jacket has a reflective top panel to reduce direct heat, is fully adjustable, has a built-in leash access point and reflective side trim. Available in 7 sizes (XS – XXXL). Why we selected them: 2019 will be remembered for its summer heatwave, won’t it. Mia, Danny and Christopher are our three regular review dogs. All are big dogs with dark coats and they do struggle when the weather tilts upwards of 25 degrees Celcius. Over the years we’ve tried lots of things to try and keep our dogs cool. Bandanas, cool mats, cold towels and fans have all been tested thoroughly. This year we were invited to review George Barclay’s new ClimaCool dog jacket and it worked so well. Because it does exactly what it’s supposed to and was a gamechanger in the heat, we’re delighted to highlight this cooling jacket as one of our Best Dog Products of 2019. Price £24.99 – £37.99 (RRP) Buy Now

