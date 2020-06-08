K9 Magazine Issue 137

In This Issue...
- Real Life: How a 10 Pound Chihuahua Saved My Life
- Talking Point: Why Do Dogs…?
- Interview: Hacker T. Dog: 'Being a Dog Is Great'
- Health: How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?
- Nutrition: Raw Dog Food for Beginners
- Real Life: 5 Inspiring Dog Adoption Stories With Before & After Photos
- Interview: Me & My Dog: Gillian McAllister & Wendy
- Talking Point: Is There Such a Thing as Being Too Passionate About Your Pet?
- Best Dog Products: Best Dog Subscription Boxes of 2020
- Book Club: Why I’m so Fascinated by the Canine Mind
- Talking Point: What Do You Know About the Amazon Forest's 'Ghost Dogs'?
- eBook: The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time
