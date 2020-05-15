Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dog eBooks

The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!

May 26th, 2020
The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!
VERY Limited Time Offer - Get This eBook FREE
Sign up for the free K9 Magazine newsletter and we’ll send you The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time eBook COMPLETELY FREE (or you could buy it on Amazon for 18.99 ). It’s free & can be with you in under 60 seconds!






The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!
The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time, e-Book is an invaluable tool that can not only help you overcome individual problems with your dog but can also show you some new hints and tips from the world’s top dog experts. This collection of tips, advice and personal experience from a collection of experienced dog trainers and owners gives YOU the advantage of tapping into the combined knowledge of decades of experience and real world knowledge of how to cure, solve and avoid the most common canine behaviour issues.

Book includes:

  • 10 greatest puppy training tips
  • 10 greatest socialisation techniques
  • 10 greatest tips for dealing with dominance
  • 10 greatest tips for teaching the recall
  • 10 greatest tips for teaching tricks
  • 10 greatest tips for dealing with aggression
  • 10 greatest tips for perfect heel walking
  • 10 greatest tips for training the older dog
  • 10 greatest tips for getting a dog happy to travel
  • 10 greatest tips for coping with a naughty dog

Non K9 Magazine Premier members, you can purchase this book on Amazon for 18.99 - or become a K9 Magazine Premier member and download this eBook instantly and for free as part of your members bonus package!

The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!


The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. samantha lewis- Dog Trainer

    May 9, 2012 at 11:19 pm

    this is very helpful I will make sure to recommend this list to all my dog owning friends

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recommended Reading

K9 Magazine Issue 124 K9 Magazine Issue 124

K9 Magazine Digital Editions

K9 Magazine Issue 124

In This Issue... Talking Point: How Smart Is My Dog? Real Life: 'Animals Communicate With Their Owners Through Me' Lifestyle: TV Personality Chloe Goodman...

March 29, 2019
Chloe Goodman: 'My Dog's Been With Me Through Everything, He's My Best Friend' Chloe Goodman: 'My Dog's Been With Me Through Everything, He's My Best Friend'

Editor's Pick

Chloe Goodman: ‘My Dog’s Been With Me Through Everything, He’s My Best Friend’

Chloe Goodman first hit our TV screens in 2014 on an MTV reality show. Since then, she has launched her own business (Opiah Cosmetics)...

March 29, 2019
3 Reasons Why Your Dog Needs to Visit Yorkshire 3 Reasons Why Your Dog Needs to Visit Yorkshire

Dog Travel

3 Reasons Why Your Dog Needs to Visit Yorkshire

Forget the stress of airport queues, traffic jams and most importantly, the heartbreak of leaving behind your beloved pooch, as there really is nothing...

March 29, 2019
4 Essential Dog Products for Spring 4 Essential Dog Products for Spring

Reviews

4 Essential Dog Products for Spring

I love Spring. For me, it brings almost the feeling of new beginnings, like a reset and anything's possible. My dogs love it too....

March 28, 2019