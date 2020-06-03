Is There Such a Thing as Being Too Passionate About Your Pet?

Connect with us

Do you think there’s such a thing as being ‘too close’ to your dog? A study in Australia has been exploring the subject to see what, if any, impact close relationships with our pets have on our mental health.
June 3rd, 2020
Dogs are often thought of as more than 'just a dog'. They are our companions and often provide furry shoulders to cry on after a bad day. They take up our sofas, indeed some homes may even buy a sofa just for their dog!

But do you ever worry that you may be channelling too much attention onto your dog? It's an interesting question.

A recent study conducted by the University of Adelaide and La Trobe University set out to explore the bond between animals and their owners and learn how modern day relationships between the two impacts on wellbeing and resilience.

The researchers were testing the theory that pets have been shown to provide a buffering effect in times of adversity for those with mental health conditions. Like, for example, helping us to cope with traumatic situations or bad days.

Lian Hill, Helen Winefield and Pauleen Bennett led the study and together they polled around 400 pet owners and 146 non-owners for comparison.

They found that for most people having a pet didn’t increase their mental resilience but it becomes more complex if the bond is either 'extremely strong or extremely weak', apparently.

The study found that having an extreme human-animal bond can act as a substitute for certain aspects of human interaction, such as emotional connections and support, and therefore reduce a person’s capacity to build resilience and work through adversity.

“Those with exceptionally strong bonds with their pet may develop negative mental health outcomes resulting in isolation and reduced social contact or engagement in self-care activities,” the report concluded.

“For example, that might apply when they are forced to relinquish their pet due to public housing policy, or alternatively not be able to leave home if they fear separation from their pet or for their pets’ health.”

The study also found that the inverse is true and mental health can be adversely affected if there is a weak (or no) bond.

“Individuals who have inadvertently come to care for a pet through relinquishment from family members or friends and have a particularly weak relationship with the pet, yet feel compelled to care for the pet, may experience pressures of continued care that can negatively impact on mental health.”

The researchers concluded that future research should study if, or how, mental health is impacted by the number of pets owned and pet selection biases to delve into the findings further.

So, what's your opinion on this research? Have you experienced anything similar in your life or do you think it's nonsense? Comment below and let us know.

