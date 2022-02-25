K9 Magazine Issue 157

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: How to Recognise and Reduce Anxiety in Your Dog
- Interview: Ricky Gervais
- Talking Point: Do Dogs Understand Human Emotions?
- Behaviour: 5 Things I Learned Training Other People's Dogs
- Nutrition: What You Need to Know About Protein in Dog Food
- Review: Inflatable Pet Recovery Collar by Pet Sppties
- Health: What You Need To Know About Deadly Mystery Dog Virus
- Best Dog Products: Dog Dental Care
- Nutrition: How To Transition Your Dog to Raw Food
- Health: 7 Great Ways to Keep Your Older Dog Healthy
- Lifestyle: Learn to Draw A Dog in Just 2 Minutes
- Talking Point: Is Treating Dogs Like Humans Actually A Problem?
Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View