How To Recognise And Reduce Anxiety In Your Dog

With anxiety accounting for 70% of canine behavioural disorders, there is no doubt that it is a big problem in the canine world. And, with the pandemic disrupting our daily routines, the past 18 months have caused many dogs (as well as owners!) to be more anxious than ever.

Identifying anxiety in dogs

Unfortunately, anxiety isn’t always easy for us to spot in our pets. Not only can the signs of anxiety be very subtle, but sometimes dogs will only display anxious behaviours when they are away from their owners.

In ‘separation anxiety’, dogs tend to become very worried or stressed when they are away from their pet parents, which means this condition can be tricky to identify as the signs tend to take place when we’re not there to witness them.

Sometimes there can be lasting signs of these behaviours – such as torn up pillows or scratches on the door – but otherwise, it can be very challenging for us to identify if our pet is suffering from this type of anxiety.

Unfortunately, separation anxiety has become more common than ever as a result of the pandemic.

Throughout lockdown, many pets will have got used to being with their owners nearly 24/7 – with some younger dogs and puppies never having spent long periods away from their pet parents.

But now, even though there is some uncertainty about how much and how quickly we are returning to normality, many dogs are again having to adjust to a new routine as their owners are going out more frequently and spending more time away from their beloved pooch.

Another reason why anxiety in dogs can be tricky to pick up on is that while some of the tell-tale behaviours are obvious, others aren’t what we would intuitively associate with anxiety.

Because of this, it’s a good idea for dog owners to be aware of the wide range of signs to look out for.

Signs of anxiety in dogs

There are a large number of different signs that dogs may display when they’re anxious. These include:

Becoming quieter, withdrawn or subdued

Hyper-attentiveness, seeking attention and comfort

Excessive panting or salivation

Lip-smacking

Destructive behaviours

Aggression

Pacing

Excessive whining or howling, or persistent barking

Shaking or trembling

Restlessness

Compulsive grooming

This is by no means a comprehensive list, so if you are suspicious your dog may have anxiety, it’s best to get in touch with your vet.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that anxious pets can also show some physical signs, including tummy disturbances leading to vomiting or diarrhoea, as well as loss of appetite and increased susceptibility to illness.

There are lots of other causes for these signs though, so again it’s always worth seeking veterinary advice.

You may also wonder what to do if you are suspicious your dog may be showing signs of anxiety when you are not with them.

The best way to work out if your pet really is showing any unusual signs or behaviours while you’re away from them is to set up a video recorder or phone to record your dog’s activity while you’re absent.

What can owners do to help dogs with anxiety?

So, if your dog is anxious, what can you do about it? In a recent Purina Petcare survey of over 1,000 dog owners across the UK, the top things that owners felt had a calming effect on their dog were cuddles (53%), exercise (42%) and socialising (37%).*

However, while many pooches do enjoy a cuddle, and it’s natural for owners to instinctively want to comfort their dog when they’re feeling anxious, it’s also important to be aware that giving too much fuss for reassurance can sometimes reinforce the dog’s anxiety that there is something to worry about.

As well as working out how best to respond to anxiety behaviours, your vet may recommend approaches including pheromones, supplements, training and medications. In addition to this, they may suggest reviewing your dog’s nutrition.

The link between nutrition, gut health and anxiety is not well known – in the same Purina survey, 37% of owners said they were not aware that gut health could impact their dog’s behaviour.

However, scientists are discovering more and more about the important link between gut health and anxiety in dogs, and many experts are now advising that owners consider their pet’s diet when looking to support mental wellbeing.

Qualified vet and Scientific Affairs Manager for Purina Petcare, Dr Libby Sheridan, explains how good quality nutrition can have benefits for mental health as well as physical health.

“Now we’re coming to understand the links between the gut and the brain, we are learning that good nutrition could potentially support mental wellbeing,” she says.

“With this in mind, feeding a good quality diet is one of the simplest ways owners can support their pets’ physical and mental health.”

If you’re looking for information on pet nutrition or any other elements of how to care for your canine companion, check out Purina’s website here which is full of diet, nutrition and lifestyle information.

Learn more about canine gut health If you’re looking for information on pet nutrition or any other elements of how to care for your canine companion, check out Purina’s website here which is full of diet, nutrition and lifestyle information. Learn More About Dog Gut Health »

*Opinion Matters carried out the survey of 1,005 UK dog owners on behalf of Purina Petcare during October 2021.