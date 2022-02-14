Ricky Gervais On Why Animal Testing Is Failing

Every so often you meet a dog whose presence stays with you. It could be your own dog and the memory could be one of loyalty and a bond that was unbreakable, or it could be a dog you once met who made you laugh.

Whatever the reason and whatever the memory, we're sure you know what we're talking about and that dog has just popped into your head.

We introduced comedian and well-known animal advocate Ricky Gervais to a dog named Scarlett. We know their meeting will stay with him.

He explains why.



Photo Credit: Joseph Sinclair for K9 Magazine

Ricky says, “Meeting Scarlett and sensing her painful past will stay with me forever. Like all dogs, she is incredibly gentle with a heart of gold, but the horrors of years in a toxicology laboratory are etched in her eyes and body language.

Photo Credit: Joseph Sinclair for K9 Magazine

"This was clear, even in the relatively short time I spent with her. I’m delighted to have signed an Open Letter calling for animal experimenter Prof. Colin Blakemore to face the world’s leading medical opposition to such experiments, in a public science hearing judged by independent experts."

"I want people to be able to understand how these shocking experiments are now proven to also fail humans.”

Read the Open Letter signed by Ricky here