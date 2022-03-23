These Common Canine Quirks Now Have A Name (The Dogosaurus)

Dogs. They’re a unique bunch. But some of the things they do are universally recognisable. See if you can spot any of your dog’s tricks and traits in K9 Magazine’s very own ‘Dogosaurus’ and finally put a name to some of those exclusively canine quirks we all know and love….

Hit the stage v.

To make a dramatic entrance, usually by way of slamming or ‘barnstorming’ through a door to announce to all and sundry occupying a particular room that ‘I am here, you must be thrilled to see me’

Hit the deck v.

Occurs when an attempt to ‘hit the stage’ is made against a closed door.

Legal technicality n.

Occurs when human food is placed out of bounds, on a coffee table for instance, and the dog is aware that taking said food from table would be deemed ‘illegal’. A legal technicality occurs when food is ‘accidentally’ knocked to the floor by a ‘clumsy’ dog at which point the food can be consumed on a legal technicality.

See no Evil, there is no Evil n.

An occasional tactical plea of innocence used when rebuffing an accusation of a canine crime. The dog may plead not guilty to an act of wrong doing by issuing the ‘see no evil, there is no evil’ defence. The defence is constructed around the theory that if the dog refuses to look or even acknowledge any part of a canine crime scene then said crime never occurred.

Example: The dog, whilst innocently trying to take care of an irritating itch behind the ear may accidentally kick over a small table featuring a highly breakable ornament. Upon ornament smashing to floor, the dog’s owner will rush to the crime scene and issue an instant charge that ‘the dog did it’. By refusing to look at the damage and in fact by actively averting their gaze to absolutely anywhere in the room away from the shards of broken bone china littering their immediate vicinity, the dog is issuing a robust defence on the grounds that; ‘I can’t see anything and therefore there is nothing to see here, please move along and carry on with your business’.

The Court Jester descriptive.

The Court Jester is a dog capable of injecting any situation with their own brand of canine humour to uproarious levels of laughter. Court Jesters come in all shapes and sizes and tend to be born comedians. In some cases the Court Jester does not realise they are comedic, which tends to make them even funnier. By a strange twist of fate, Court Jesters are often partnered by serious or stern owners and can often be seen trying to turn a serious or solemn situation into a laugh-a-minute comedy-fest with their slapstick antics.

Ten Pin Bowl-ing v.

A noisy affair which sees the dog send their food bowl from one side of a room to the other in an effort to ensure any remnants of food are totally cleared. The dog may also ‘skittle over’ any other household item located at ground level during the act of bowl-ing, which tends to take up all of the dog’s concentration levels.

Nervous twitch v.

A body movement occurring when an owner believes their dog is about to do something naughty only to be proved wrong. For example ~ You are having a dinner party and you notice your dog paying a lot of attention to a well-dressed lady’s leg. Fearing said dog is about to become ‘overly familiar’ with the lady you make a sudden move to apprehend the animal prior to any embarrassment being caused only to find the dog was merely having a friendly sniff and is about to move on to meet and greet another guest. You can sit back down having experienced a nervous twitch. The nervous twitch may be repeated often throughout the course of the evening.

The Opening Gambit v.

Occurs when food is left in attainable reach of the dog. An opening gambit is made when the dog makes an initial, very subtle motion or movement toward reachable food within your eyeline. The opening gambit is designed as an effort to gauge your reaction to their intended rebellion. If their opening gambit evokes a ‘nervous twitch’ response from you, they’ll step back and plan again. If the opening gambit results in you continuing to watch Eastenders however, seemingly unperturbed about the food coup about to unfold before your very eyes, the dog’s opening gambit would be deemed a success by its perpetrator and they’d move to stage two of the operation.

Cheesy chops n.

Any instance when the dog’s mouth/muzzle is covered in something highly undesirable such as dried dog food, puddle water, horse muck etc.

Cheesy chops body swerve v.

The act of having to ‘bob and weave’ when a dog with cheesy chops is utterly determined to deliver an affectionate kiss.

Please share your own experiences of your dog's antics with stories! Comment below if your dog has a peculiar behaviour that you've given a name to.

