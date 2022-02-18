What You Need To Know About Deadly Mystery Dog Virus

What every dog owner needs to know about new mystery virus as cases spread like wildfire.

Quick pointers

Cases of a mystery bug that is causing vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs have now been reported across the country

The cause of the virus is still unknown, as is how the bug is spreading

Pet firm share their top tips on how to keep safe on winter walks especially under current circumstances

What we know

A mystery virus that affects dogs is apparently sweeping through the country, as reports of pets suffering from the illness continue to pour in.

The virus, which was first reported in North Yorkshire, has been labelled as a case for concern by the Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) due to the acute symptoms it creates and how fast the bug seems to be spreading.

According to SAVSNET’s data cases are now being reported across the country, although Yorkshire and the North East remains the epicentre.

The main symptoms of the illness being reported so far

severe vomiting

severe diarrhoea

significant dehydration and weakness

The experience

Lucie Berwick, 27, from Manchester recently shared her experience of this virus after a normal winter, woodland walk left her dog Wilson in the vets.

Lucie said: “I noticed something wasn’t right almost immediately. A few hours after we got home, he suddenly wasn’t himself. At first, he just seemed a bit lethargic and then he started shivering and vomiting, followed by diarrhoea.

Both had bits of blood in it, and he was vomiting almost every 20 mins, so I rushed him to the vets.”

The vets gave Wilson an anti-sickness jab and a probiotic paste to help replace any lost nutrients and fortunately, he is now on the mend. Although Lucie says even after five full days he doesn’t seem 100% himself.

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) says the bug is causing uncommonly violent gastroenteritis-like symptoms and that currently, they can only speculate on what is causing the influx in cases.

However, they have stressed there does not appear to be a link between the illness and dogs visiting beaches or coastal land as was first reported.

As the cause of this illness, as well as details on how it is being spread, are still such a mystery, online canine brand Lords & Labradors have released their top tips for keeping your four-legged friends safe in winter walks.

The tips for safe winter walks

Keep Them On Lead

Even if your dog has the best recall, during winter times there are several reasons to keep your dog on a lead, from dangers caused by the weather to your dog becoming distressed in unusual circumstances.

This will also prevent them from running off and sniffing or eating something they shouldn’t, which could infect them.

Minimise Contact With Unknown Dogs

This is best practice all year round as not every dog is sociable around other dogs and some can have bad reactions.

However, especially as it’s currently unknown how this virus is spread, it’s best to keep contact between your dog and other canines to a minimum.

Protect Their Paws

Just like in summer where you wouldn’t walk your dog if the pavement is too hot, it’s worth considering how your pet’s paws could be impacted by a winter walk.

Aside from the obvious problems such as snow and ice, a big issue during the colder months can come from recently gritted roads which can act as an irritant and cause dryness or cracking.

Plan Ahead And Keep Aware

The winter months bring with them dark nights and it's important to be fully aware of your surroundings if you're planning to walk your pet in the evening. Reduced visibility can be a huge issue, especially in the countryside.

If possible it’s best to stick to well-lit areas and plan ahead as much as possible for example avoid any routes that may be overly muddy or wet and especially any areas where there may be frozen water which could crack under the dog’s weight.

Consider The Clothing

Both for you and your pet, when going on walks in winter you should have two main concerns; warm and bright.

You want to make sure both you and your four-legged companion are wrapped up warmly, especially for breeds with minimal fur that may need a coat and try to be as bright and as visible as possible.

Dog LED collars have become incredibly popular in recent months and make it difficult for others to miss your pooch.

Keep Up With Your Checks

Any outbreak of illness can be a scary time for pet owners, especially one where vets are unsure of how it's spreading and that seems to come on quickly.

This is why it is best practice, no matter the time of year, to keep up with your dog’s health checks and booster vaccines to make sure they are as healthy as can be.

About Lords & Labradors

Founded in 2013 Lords and Labradors initially launched in the UK. They now have loyal customers in 17 countries including Denmark, Italy, Germany, Japan, USA and Australia.

Lords & Labradors core products are designed, developed, and made in their specialist workshop in the UK to exact quality standards. This includes beautiful crate covers, bumper sets and iconic Chesterfields.

Their toys, grooming products and coats are hand-picked from the very best suppliers worldwide.

For more information please visit: Lords & Labradors