Learn To Draw A Cartoon Dog In Just 120 Seconds

Love dogs?

Love drawing?

Always wanted to be able to sketch out a cartoon dog as a quick party trick (or for your own amusement)?

We can help with that. This video will show you an absolutely foolproof, super-simple way to create your very own cartoon canine in just two minutes flat.

So grab your pen, pencil or quill and draw along with the example.

Watch the magic unfold right before your very eyes.

You can also follow this step by step drawing tutorial and make your own dog drawing easy!

It's a very easy and fun learning way of drawing a cute dog.

And yet another how-to on turning the word dog step by step into a cartoon.

Preferably for pre-school kids on drawing a dog after writing out the word dog.

