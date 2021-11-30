K9 Magazine Issue 154

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: How To Paper Train Your Puppy
- Interview: Ali Drew
- Talking Point: 7 Older Dogs Who Would Love A New Life
- Behaviour: The Surprising Benefits Of Smiling At Your Dog
- Nutrition: How Much Fibre Should Your Dog Eat?
- Review: Halti No-Pull Harness
- Health: Expert Tips On Caring For Dogs in Cold Weather
- Best Dog Products: Christmas Gifts For Dogs
- Nutrition: Are Too Many Carbs Harming Your Dog?
- Health: The Importance Of Good Canine Eye Health
- Lifestyle: These Are The Most Affordable Countries For Doggy Day Care
- Talking Point: Do Wolf-Dog Hybrids Pose a Threat To Wolves?
Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View