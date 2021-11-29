Ultimate Guide To Fibre In Your Dog’s Diet (How Much Fibre Should Dogs Eat?)

Dogs are, generally speaking, fed on a mainly carnivorous diet. Although not true carnivores (like cats), dogs can and do eat a wider variety of foods to gain healthy nourishment, which means they need protein in their diet, some carbs, some fats and fibre.

But what do you need to know about fibre? It turns out that fibre is crucial for the digestive system of a dog in many important ways.

Fibre helps your canine friend digest his food properly, which results in less gas and healthier bowel movements.

But why does this matter? It's important because of how it impacts your pup's health, especially its skin and digestion.

Do dogs need fibre in their die?

Fibre plays a crucial role in nutrition because, unlike other macronutrients, it is not digested. As a result, the fibre becomes part of the food’s structure and helps to regulate digestion.

This type of manipulation can also help dogs who suffer from obesity.

Fibre has multiple benefits for your dog, including other gastrointestinal disorders such as Hepatic Lipidosis (HL), which is a disease that causes the liver to be enlarged due to fat deposits in the liver cells. HL often causes other common problems, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Did you know: When fibre is added to your pet’s diet, it will have a positive effect on his digestive function. This is especially important for dogs with certain gastrointestinal disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Is too much fibre bad for dogs?

As a slight note, too much fibre can cause your dog to have a lot of gas, which is not ideal. So it is always good to start with a small amount of fibre and then work your way up. However, this shouldn’t be something to worry about if it happens occasionally.

What can I feed my dog for more fibre?

The most beneficial sources of fibre for dogs include:

Carrots

You may wonder why there is fruit on the list; dogs don't naturally crave them like they do meat or sweet treats. However, dogs love eating raw carrots with their kibble because they are small and make chewing more fun for them.

Romaine Lettuce

Romaine lettuce is one of the best sources of fibre because it has a mild flavour. You can give your dog a whole head of romaine lettuce, or you can chop it up and mix it in with other vegetables to hide the taste.

Some picky eaters will not eat it unless you mix it in with other foods so that is another option.

Veggies

Although not every dog will like the taste of vegetables, they can provide healthy fibre to your dog’s diet. The best options are veggies that do not have a strong taste.

Sweet potatoes, squash and broccoli can provide healthy fibre to your dog’s diet. Cabbage is another one of the best sources of fibre for dogs. Cabbage does not have much flavour, but it can be mixed with other vegetables for added flavour.

Apple

Dogs like to eat apples because they taste sweet, so they make a great addition to any dog’s diet. Apples also contain Vitamin C which will ensure your dog’s health is in tip-top shape!

Melons

Melons are a great source of fibre and fruity flavour which many dogs will love. However, melon is not always the best choice if you don’t want to hide the taste.

If your dog loves melon, try mixing citrus fruit with melon for added flavour and something he will eat.

Did you know: Canned pumpkin and canned carrots make a good source of fibre for dogs because they are easy for dogs to chew and digest.

How to add more fibre to a dog's diet?

Fibre supplements are a good choice for dogs. Many people think that every supplement is a bad choice for their dog, but this is not true. In fact, there are many supplements out there that contain great amounts of fibre which will make your pet’s life a little easier.

What types of fibre supplements for dogs are available?

Fibre supplements for dogs are available in many forms and there is one that can cater to almost any pet.

For those of you who think that fibre should be a part of your dog’s diet as a staple, you should consider giving your pet a solid oral supplement, there are many available that have excellent reviews from dog owners.

How do fibre supplements work?

Fibre is found in many types of foods and is an essential part of the human and animal diet. Despite its benefits, however, many dogs and pet owners do not receive enough fibre in their current diet.

A fibre supplement will help rectify this issue and improve health.

(Editor's note: When our elderly dog, Mia, started developing problems with her bowel movements - diagnosed as canine IBS - two supplements were given that really helped her. One was Promax, which was to assist her when she had loose stools. The other was Protexin Pro-Fibre, which we added to her meal every day to assist more normal bowel movements. Both worked extremely effectively.

How can I tell if my dog's food already has enough fibre content?

Most dog foods include plenty of fibre within their recipe. The amount of fibre varies depending on the brand, so it’s always good to look at the product ingredients so you know exactly what your pet is eating.

The Best Fibre for Dogs - FAQ There is no such thing as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach when giving your dog a new type of food, so it’s always good to start small when it comes to fibre supplements.

Fibre supplements work best when they’re chosen for their taste and not because you think your dog needs them.

The best type of fibre supplements will be ones that your pet loves and will eat!

Fibre ingredients can also be combined with other ingredients to make a delicious treat so you can count on the right choice for your dog.

If you have noticed that your dog has any of the signs that suggest your dog is not getting enough fibre in their diet, it may be a good idea for you to consider fibre supplements.

5 signs your dog may need more fibre in their diet:

Bloating

Gas

Constipation

Diarrhoea or vomiting/weight loss/weight gain

Difficulty staying groomed/unruly hair/dull coat

As ever, if you notice a sudden or even subtle change to your dog's condition, consult your vet.

There are many simple and affordable tests available now that enable vets to make an accurate diagnosis of particular dog health problems which can often be fixed through minor changes to diet, supplements or minimal medical intervention.