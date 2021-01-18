These Homemade Cinnamon Buns Are Sure to Be a Hit With Dogs Everywhere!

Whether you're looking to bake for your pet for a special occasion or just as a weekend treat, we've been searching for some of the best canine recipes around.

The use of even a small amount of cinnamon in a dog’s diet may have an impact on their health.

Cinnamon is beneficial to dogs because it has antioxidants which can reduce oxidative stress and may help prevent cancer, digestive issues, diabetes, and many other conditions.

We listed some of the nutritional benefits of cinnamon in dogs.

1. Influences Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure Levels

Adding cinnamon to your dogs’ diet will help them fight diabetes by regulating their blood pressure and raising their insulin resistance.

2. Arthritis Relief

The anti-inflammatory properties in cinnamon can help manage joint pains and reduce swelling.

3. Reduces Microbial Infections

Its antimicrobial property can help slow or stop the bacteria growth that causes inflammation and infection.

4. Improves Yeast Infections

Cinnamon can help fight the fungus that causes yeast infections. Dog fungi may be resistant to medicine, but not to cinnamon!

This month we've uncovered a recipe for some delicious cinnamon bun biscuits, a sure hit for your dog!

These biscuits are made with whole wheat flour and canola oil and contain a healthy dose of omega 4 fatty acids.

Cinnamon Bun Bites for Dogs

Here's what you'll need...

2 cups (500 ml) whole wheat flour

1 tsp. (5 ml) baking powder

1/4 tsp. (2 ml) salt

1/2 cup (125 ml) water or milk

1/4 cup (60 ml) canola oil

1 large egg

2 tbsp. (30 ml) honey

1 tsp. (5 ml) cinnamon

1/4 cup (60 ml) finely chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Cream cheese drizzle topping (optional):

1/4 cup (60 ml) light cream cheese

1-2 tbsp. (15-30 ml) milk or water

Top tip: Make drizzling easier by putting the sugar-free cream cheese topping in a zip-lock bag and snip off one corner to squeeze the mixture out.

Method...

Firstly, preheat your oven to 175 °C /350°F (adjust and lower slightly for fan assisted ovens).

To begin, get a large bowl and in it combine flour, baking powder and salt and in a small bowl to the side stir together the water, oil and egg. Add the small bowl's mix to the dry ingredients in the larger bowl and stir just until you have a soft dough.

On a lightly floured surface, roll or pat the dough into a rectangle that measures roughly 8 x14-inch. When rolled or patted out, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon and nuts, if using.

Starting from a long edge of the flattened dough, begin to roll up (as if you were making a large Swiss roll) and pinch the edge to seal. Using a sharp knife or (even better) dental floss, slice half an inch thick and place slices cut side down on a cookie sheet that has been sprayed with nonstick spray. The roll into buns, you should be able to make 24.

Place in the oven and bake for about 15 minutes. You will know they're ready when they're soft and springy to the touch.

If you're applying a topping, set aside and when cool drizzle the cream cheese topping across.

Once ready, store in a tightly covered container. Keep in the fridge if you have topped with the cream cheese drizzle.

Let us know how you get on and share your own dog-friendly recipes, we'd love to hear from you!