Cobbydog Adult

Priced from £12 for 3kg – £26 for 15kg

Why we think it’s great for older dogs:

As dogs get older, it’s important to switch to a good quality diet that takes into account their lifestyle changes.

So that as they begin to slow down, you continue to feed them the right balance of nutrients to help them stay fit and healthy.

The balance of ingredients, such as protein, in this dog food seems to be tailored well for senior dogs.

Cobbydog adds:

“Cobbydog Adult is a low protein diet. Ideal for less active dogs or those that don’t take quite as much exercise as they used too.

“The gentle formula is easily digestible with good levels of Vitamin E to help support your dog’s skin, muscles, heart and immune system.”

BUY IT NOW