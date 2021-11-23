Which Countries Are Most Affordable For Dog Care Costs?

Dogs are a key family member, so when work or other commitments call, owners want to ensure their four-legged friends are well taken care of, by sending them to local doggy daycare, but what does it cost owners around the world?

The Doggy Daycare Report from the team money.co.uk reveals which countries are taking the lead for the most affordable daycare options for keeping your dog entertained all day.

The most affordable countries for doggy daycare revealed:

Country Average Daily Cost 1 Hungary £8.39 2 Costa Rica £9.52 3 Turkey £11.63 4 Mexico £12.12 5 Latvia £12.81 6 Poland £13.12 7 Slovak Republic £13.97 8 Spain £14.61 9 Lithuania £14.94 10 Greece £15.23

Hungary

Costing just £8.39 a day on average, Hungary emerges as the most affordable country to send your dog for a day of fun with their fellow canines.

If owners wanted to send their pup to daycare for up to three days a week it would cost them £25.17 for a week, while a month would cost £100.68 and taking your pooch to daycare for a year would amount to £1,208.16 on average.

Costa Rica

Following closely behind as the second cheapest doggy daycare on the list is Costa Rica. Pooches in Costa Rica can enjoy a day of playing with fellow four-legged friends for just £9.52.

If pet parents only need to send their dog to daycare part-time, then three days a week will cost you £28.56, while a month will amount to £114.24 and a year in daycare will cost £1,370.88.

If opting to only send your four-legged friend to daycare once a week, pet owners can save up to £152.32 a month.

Turkey

Chasing the tail of Costa Rica is Turkey, in third place as the cheapest country to send your dog to doggy daycare.

With the cost of a day at doggy daycare starting at £11.63, dropping your dog off at doggy daycare three days a week will cost owners £34.89, with a monthly cost of £139.56 and a total yearly amount of £1,674.72 on average.

The full list of average daily cost breakdowns per country can be found below:

Country Average Daily Cost 1 Hungary £8.39 2 Costa Rica £9.52 3 Turkey £11.63 4 Mexico £12.12 5 Latvia £12.81 6 Poland £13.12 7 Slovak Republic £13.97 8 Spain £14.61 9 Lithuania £14.94 10 Greece £15.23 11 Netherlands £15.86 12 Slovenia £16.22 13 Ireland £17.12 14 Estonia £17.99 15 Iceland £18.13 16 Belgium £18.89 17 Israel £20.53 18 France £21.50 19 Germany £21.85 20 Italy £21.91 21 United States £23.77 22 Sweden £23.90 23 New Zealand £24.12 24 United Kingdom £25.92 25 Denmark £26.18 26 Canada £27.61 27 Luxembourg £28.06 28 Japan £32.88 29 Finland £32.91 30 Norway £34.40 31 Austria £37.87 32 Australia £40.07 33 Czech Republic £40.45 34 Switzerland £41.35

The USA takes the lead as the country with the most doggy daycares with 374 daycare options for dogs, followed by the UK (343) and Ireland (261)

Hungary emerges as the most affordable country for daycare, costing just £8.39 a day

Switzerland is the priciest country for dog daycare, with a daily fee starting at a hefty £41.35

The Netherlands spend the lowest amount of their overall annual earnings on doggy daycare at 14.7%

The best countries for doggy daycare facilities have been revealed in a new report by money.co.uk.

The report analysed the following seven factors to determine which countries around the world are home to the most doggy daycare facilities, which offer the most affordable daycare and the countries spending the lowest percentage of their income on the service.

Average monthly income (one person)

Average yearly income (one person)

Number of doggy daycare businesses

Average cost for a day

Cost for full-time daycare (five days a week)

Cost for part-time daycare (three days a week)

Percentage of yearly income spent on doggy daycare

The top 10 countries with the most doggy daycare facilities revealed:

Country Number of doggy daycares 1 United States 374 2 United Kingdom 343 3 Ireland 261 4 Spain 251 5 Canada 241 6 New Zealand 181 7 France 173 8 Switzerland 172 9 Japan 164 10 Mexico 160

Taking the lead as the country with the most doggy daycares on the list is the USA, with 374 daycare facilities to choose from according to Google My Business.

For dog owners looking to send their dogs to daycare for five days a week, it will cost an average of £23.77 ($32.56) per day and £118.85 ($162.80) for a full week.

With a monthly total of £481.04 ($651.20) and as much as £5,772 ($7,814) over 12 months.

Following closely behind in second place with 343 doggy daycare facilities is the United Kingdom. Taking a four-legged friend to a UK based daycare full time will set dog owners back £25.92 a day on average, equalling £129.60 a week and £518.40 a month.

Over the year, this will eventually amount to a total cost of £6,221.

Finding itself in third place is the dog-loving country of Ireland, where you can expect to find 261 daycare facilities, according to Google My Business.

Placing your dog in daycare for the day will cost you around £17.12 (€20.23) with a five day week amounting to £85.60 (€101.15). Setting dog owners back £349.17 (€404.60) a month and £4,190 (€4,855) a year.

The most affordable doggy daycare facilities on the list

A day of fun spent at doggy daycare can come with a high price tag. That's why money.co.uk have discovered which countries have the most affordable options for keeping your dog entertained all day, with the 10 most affordable revealed as follows:

Country Cost for a day 1 Hungary £8.39 2 Costa Rica £9.52 3 Turkey £11.63 4 Mexico £12.12 5 Latvia £12.81 6 Poland £13.12 7 Slovak Republic £13.97 8 Spain £14.61 9 Lithuania £14.94 10 Greece £15.23

Hungary emerges as the most affordable country to send your dog for a day of fun with their fellow canines, costing just £8.39 a day.

If dog owners opt to only send their pooches to daycare on a part-time basis (three days a week) as opposed to full-time (five days a week), they can save up to £67.12 a month - resulting in a yearly saving of 67% (£805.84).

A more budget-friendly option for dog parents that only need to send their furry friends to daycare for key socialisation skills, is to send their companions to daycare once a week, which will cost just £33.56 a month - a saving of £134.24 a month.

Following closely behind as the second cheapest doggy daycare on the list is Costa Rica, with dog owners having to spend just £9.52 a day on average.

If you’re needing to put your dog in daycare full time, then those in Costa Rica have a weekly average cost of £47.60, totalling £190.40 a month and £2,285 a year.

If opting to only send your four-legged friend to daycare once a week, pet owners can save up to £152.32 a month.

Earnings vs doggy daycare: the countries spending the lowest percentage of their income on daycare

Looking after our four-legged friends can come at quite the cost to our bank accounts, especially when it comes to sending them to doggy daycare, but which countries are spending the lowest percentage of their earnings on daycare?

Country Average Yearly Income (one person) Yearly Cost (Full time) % of yearly income (Full time) Yearly Cost (Part-time) % of Yearly Income (Part-time) 1 Netherlands £26,440.92 £3,891 14.7% £2,282.70 8.63% 2 Iceland £28,063.56 £4,351 15.5% £2,610.72 9.30% 3 Ireland £26,696.88 £4,190 15.7% £2,465.51 9.24% 4 New Zealand £35,756.04 £5,858 16.4% £3,471.05 9.71% 5 Luxembourg £37,328.04 £6,746 18.1% £4,040.12 10.82% 6 Switzerland £54,060.24 £9,924 18.4% £5,954.40 11.01% 7 United States £31,262.40 £5,772 18.5% £3,420.62 10.94% 8 Germany £26,041.92 £5,346 20.5% £3,145.19 12.08% 9 Israel £23,326.68 £4,927 21.1% £2,956.32 12.67% 10 Belgium £21,446.52 £4,638 21.6% £2,719.90 12.68%

Dog-lovers in the Netherlands win the race to first place as the country that spends the lowest amount of their overall earnings on doggy daycare.

With full-time daycare costing dog owners £3,891 annually, this means that 14.7% of their average annual salary of £26,440.92 is being spent on daycare.

For part-time doggy daycare goers, a year of daycare amounts to £2,282.70, meaning that 8.63% of their yearly wage is being spent on sending their pooch to daycare.

Iceland lands itself in second, as one of the countries spending the least amount of money out of their yearly salary on doggy daycare.

With full-time daycare costing dog parents £4,351 a year, this totals 15.5% of their £28,063.56 annual salary being spent on daycare.

Those paying for only part-time daycare fare even better, with daycare costing just £2,610.72 a year, meaning just 9.30% percent of their yearly income is spent on daycare facilities.

Salman Haqqi, a personal finance expert at money.co.uk, offers some guidance on the importance of budgeting for your four-legged friend and how to find the most affordable options in your area:

“Our pets are part of the family. They provide us with endless amounts of companionship and help reduce our stress levels and increase our social activities.

“But before making the commitment to care for a dog, you must factor in the costs of owning one. If you know you will need to rely on a dog daycare centre while you are at work or running errands, it is important to factor the costs into your monthly income.

“Daycare costs vary from centre to centre and typically fall between £20 and £40 per day (nine hours +). Some centres may require you to bring your dog to the creche a certain amount of times a week, or even ask owners to pay a fixed monthly fee as opposed to a pay-as-you-go service.

“When selecting a doggy daycare centre, it’s important to understand the rules, agreements and regulations set in place, to see if they meet your needs. Don’t be afraid to shop around and ask to take a tour of a few establishments before making your final decision.

“Also, keep in mind that rates can vary - sometimes quite substantially. Generally, daycares in larger cities tend to be more expensive and fall in line with the cost of living.

“Most doggy daycares will also offer package rates, often at a discount, which can provide owners with a more budget-friendly option if you know your dog will be needing to attend the creche frequently”.

Methodology:

