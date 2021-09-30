K9 Magazine Issue 152

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: A Better Understanding of Canine Aggression
- Interview: Amber Nash
- Talking Point: 101 Amazingly Ridiculous Things Dogs Have Done
- Behaviour: What Do Dogs Dream About?
- Nutrition: Acorns & Dogs: Symptoms of Acorn Poisoning in Dogs
- Review: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner (2021 Model)
- Health: Can My Dog Get Fleas In Autumn?
- Best Dog Products: Dog Walking Harnesses
- Nutrition: How To Spot Red Flags On Dog Food Labels
- Health: Can I Get Worms From My Dog?
- Lifestyle: How To Take Perfect Dog Photos In 5 Easy Steps
- Talking Point: 7 Beautiful Brindle Dogs Who Need A New Home
