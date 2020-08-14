Connect with us

K9 Magazine Digital Editions

K9 Magazine Issue 139

August 14th, 2020
In This Issue...

Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View

The Amazing, Uplifting Story of Charlie Brown the Chocolate Labrador The Amazing, Uplifting Story of Charlie Brown the Chocolate Labrador

Feel Good Dog Stories

The Amazing, Uplifting Story of Charlie Brown the Chocolate Labrador

The first day I was to meet Charlie Brown, I felt like the namesake cartoon character about to try another proverbial kick of the...

5 hours ago
Anouska Lancaster: 'I Couldn't Imagine Life Without My Dogs' Anouska Lancaster: 'I Couldn't Imagine Life Without My Dogs'

Interviews

Anouska Lancaster: ‘I Couldn’t Imagine Life Without My Dogs’

Sipping a herbal tea in her gorgeous and very colourful Family Room, award-winning interior designer Anouska Lancaster bends down to stroke her two dogs,...

1 day ago
Meet The Dogs Helping Owners Get Through Lockdown Meet The Dogs Helping Owners Get Through Lockdown

Feel Good Dog Stories

Meet The Dogs Helping Owners Get Through Lockdown

Why dogs have been crucial for owners during lockdown 89 per cent of dog and cat owners have revealed that pets helped to support...

4 days ago
Where Did COVID-19 Come From? Not Dogs, Scientists Say Where Did COVID-19 Come From? Not Dogs, Scientists Say

Dog Science

Where Did COVID-19 Come From? Not Dogs, Scientists Say

The biggest subject at the moment is undoubtedly the COVID-19 pandemic that has, to date, infected 17 million people (confirmed), taking the lives of...

July 30, 2020