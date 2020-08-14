K9 Magazine Issue 139

In This Issue...
- Interview: Anouska Lancaster Shares Her Favourite Interior Design Tips for Dog Owners
- Science: Where Did COVID-19 Come From? Not Dogs, Scientists Say
- Behaviour: How to Teach Your Dog to Fetch (Anything)
- Real Life: The Amazing, Uplifting Story of Charlie Brown the Chocolate Labrador
- Talking Point: Meet the Dogs Helping Owners Through Lockdown
- Talking Point: The Best Exercises You & Your Dog Can Do Today
- Real Life: "SOI Dog Foundation Changed My Life"
- eBook: Dog Age Calculator: How Old Is My Dog In Human Years?
