The Best Exercises You & Your Dog Can Do Today

The link between physical fitness and mental wellbeing is often spoken about. Whether you go for a walk to clear your mind or prefer a more intense workout, the endorphins released can ultimately have the same effect on our mood.

Krista Stryker is passionate about high-intensity workouts that take minutes a day with maximum results, both mentally and physically. She shared five of her favourite exercises with us - and the best thing about them is that your dog can do them too, as she demonstrated with her own dog, Rocket.

1. Do planks with your pup

Mix up your planks and give your dog some attention, too!

● Have your dog sit in front of you about arm's length away.

● Get into a high plank position with your shoulders directly over your hands, pushing up tall through your shoulders and pulling your belly button toward your spine as you do so.

● Lift one arm and give your dog a light bop on the nose.

● Return to the starting position, and repeat with your other arm. Keep going for as long as your dog sits still!



Krista and Rocket / Photo Credit: Charlie Nunn Photography

2. Sprint together in the park

Sprints are one of the most efficient workouts you can do. Even 10 minutes of hard sprints with breaks can build conditioning, boost fat loss, and increase overall fitness - and they're great for your pup, too.

Next time you and your dog go to a regular (or dog) park, do a few warm-up laps together. Then, add in some sprints. You'll have more fun with your dog beside you, and your workout will be over with before you know it.

3. Jump around

Jumping is a great workout for both humans and dogs. Add in some jumping to your next home workout and get your dog involved, too.

Jumping exercises, also called plyometrics, include exercises like broad jumps, burpees, single-leg hops, squat jumps, and more. Try doing them in intervals for maximum benefit. Think working hard for intervals of 20 to 30 seconds, then resting for up to a minute in between. Your dog will think you're playing, and you'll both get tired and have fun in the meantime.



Krista and Rocket / Photo Credit: Charlie Nunn Photography

4. Sit up and fetch

Try this creative version of fetch next time you want to combine play with your dog with some core work for you.

● Lie on the ground with your knees bent, holding a ball or similar object as your chest.

● Pull your belly button toward the ground and tuck your chin toward your chest as you sit up, throwing the ball as you do so.

● Hold the top position while your dog fetches the ball. If he returns it back to you, repeat the process.

● If you have to go chase it, that's fine too - you'll get even more movement in!

● As soon as you get the ball back, lie down and do another sit up.



Krista and Rocket / Photo Credit: Charlie Nunn Photography

5. Stretch and cuddle

Regularly stretching helps build flexibility and keeps us humans moving better on a daily basis. Even just 10-15 minutes of stretching a few times a week goes a long way.

If you're anything like me, your dog will join you the moment you put down your yoga mat. Rather than kicking him off your mat, try doing your stretches while giving your dog some attention, too. You'll build flexibility and work off the day's stress, and your dog will just think you're having a fun cuddle session on the floor.