K9 Magazine Issue 150

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: Busting The Myths About Separation Anxiety
- Interview: Lizzy Capri
- Talking Point: How Coping With A Dog's Death Can Change Your Life
- Behaviour: How To Stop Your Dog Pulling On The Lead
- Nutrition: Is Your Dog's Gut As Healthy As It Could Be?
- Review: Sebo Felix Pet Vacuum Cleaner
- Health: 5 Tips To Help Your Dog Avoid Heat Stroke
- Best Dog Products: Automatic Pet Feeders
- Nutrition: Could Your Dog Benefit From Cold Pressed Dog Food?
- Health: What Every Dog Owner Needs To Know About Luxated Patella
- Lifestyle: How To Have A Dog Proof Home
- Talking Point: Ever Wondered How Diabetic Alert Dogs Are Trained?
