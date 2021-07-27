Lizzy Capri: “Dogs Are Better Than Humans”

Lizzy Capri is an American YouTube creator with over 11 million social media followers who have advocacy work raising awareness for animal adoption.

Lizzy is seemingly everywhere and has been featured in the esteemed pages of Wall Street Journal and Vogue.com. Most recently she was nominated for "Breakout Creator of the Year" at the 2019 Streamy Awards.

Lizzy’s channel is often lovingly referred to as the “Funnest Channel on the Internet”. Whether she’s building a petting zoo in her backyard, transforming herself into an elderly woman, or riding in a real-life tank, Lizzy Capri is always doing the unimaginable!

In addition to being the face of her channel, Lizzy is also the brains behind the brand; overseeing analytics, logistics, marketing and branding.

Lizzy has also been lauded for her altruistic spirit and ethical approach to content making; ensuring a fascinating, yet family-friendly oasis for her young viewers.

Lizzy took time out to talk to K9 Magazine about her dogs, work and passions.

Tell us all about all the dogs you've loved in your life.

I grew up in the suburbs of New York and had 2 dogs growing up. My first dog was actually a gift for my brother.

We used to watch this Korean cartoon show about a Jindo dog that would go on all these adventures and be the hero to his own story. We loved this show so much, my dad one day surprised us with a puppy Jindo.

He was so cute and little the day we got him, he reminded me of a white snow fox. His name was Bekku and he lived a great life, running around in the backyard and chasing squirrels. He was fiercely loyal and one of our best friends.

We also had a smaller dog growing up, her name was Nicole. She was an 8 lb Maltese Yorkie mix, but to be honest we were unsure what she was.

She was such a cutie, she would love to sit in between our legs and our backs when we were laying on our stomachs. I loved both my family dogs but always wanted one of my own.

So 3 years ago I got my very own puppy in Brooklyn, NY. I named her Milli Capri and she is a Havanese poodle. She reminds me a lot of Nicole. Milli has such a great personality though, she is a dog that’ll just go with the flow.

If I’m feeling a hike or beach day she’s always ready to go but if I just want to sit and relax she’s also the perfect lap dog.

I love her so much and I’m thinking of getting another dog for her so that she can have a friend to hang out with while I’m shooting fun videos.

You're obviously a huge dog lover. How long have dogs been a major part of your life and how would you explain the importance of dogs to someone who hadn't ever experienced the joy of a canine/human relationship in their life?

I have had dogs since I was in elementary school so they’ve always been a part of my life. The unconditional love you receive from a dog and the responsibility that you learn from taking care of one is life-changing.

I can’t even begin to explain how much love and care you create within yourself to take care of a dog. Just look at my photo album, more than half my pictures are of Milli doing the same pose and it still doesn’t get old.

What are your favourite things to do with Milli?

My favourite things to do with Milli is to go on adventures such as hiking, going to the beach and paddling out into the ocean.

You have a really interesting career. What advice would you give to the many people who wanted to follow your path in career terms? What are the absolute best (and worst) things about your work?

My advice would be to have fun in the videos you're creating because the audience can tell if you’re not having fun. The best thing about work is my fans that push me to stay creative!

I’ve had so much fun recreating high school personas and letting my dog walk me for a change. I think the worst part about work is cleaning up.

After creating a mess whether it’s creating a pool of slime or becoming my dog for a day. The clean up is always the worst part since it takes quite a bit and the fun is over by then.

Here are our quick-fire questions, are you ready?

Which do you prefer and why?

Big dogs or little dogs?

Little dogs because they have so much spunk and personality in such a tiny body.

Calm, relaxed dogs or dogs who live at 100mph?

Calm and relaxed dogs!

Dogs who do as they're asked most of the time or dogs who do pretty much whatever they like whenever they like?

I like a mix of both! It’s cool to see when dogs have a personality and aren’t just always listening to your every command. It shows independence and I love that.

Dogs who love to walk by your side or dogs who like to race off and cover ten thousand yards in 3 seconds?

Dogs who walk by your side because with small dogs you never know what will happen.

Days off or days at work?

Having a good balance of both.

The fastest route or the scenic route?

Scenic route - it’s all about the journey.

Nighttime or early morning?

Early morning, I like to get up and work out.

Describe the last time you laughed out loud because of something you saw a dog do?

When Milli jumps off a high bed, it’s literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

What do you like to do in your downtime?

I love to go paddling onto the water in Malibu.

Let us in on a secret that very few people know about you?

My old username was Anchovygal.

What is your current favourite…?

TV show?

1000 lbs Sisters.

Album?

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo.

Film?

Togo.

Website?

Youtube! Duh

Animal charity(s)?

Wags and Walks

If you had to choose just one, what product or service would you say has most changed your life do you think and why? (can be technology, beauty, food, pet-related, book - anything)

I think cell phones have been the things that have changed the most in my lifetime.

It’s crazy how back then you would need a cell phone for just phone calls, a camera for pictures and an iPod for music. Now everything is in one compact device!

Tell us about some of your most memorable moments from your work?

I love creating videos for Milli! We did a puppy race where we hosted a bunch of puppies and did a puppy matchmaking session with Milli. She got to meet so many cute puppies.

Finish the following sentence, "dogs are..."...

Better than humans.

And finally, this is always a tough question and often requires some serious thought….If dogs had the ability to speak and you could ask your dog just one question and one question only, what would you ask them and what do you think that they'd say?

I’d ask Milli what she loves most in the world! I would hope she would say me but I think she would probably say food since she’s so food motivated.

This is an opportunity to talk about any causes, projects, business ventures etc that are important to you and you'd like us to tell our readers about.

Thank you, K9 for this wonderful opportunity! Catch me on my YouTube Channel at Lizzy Capri and check out Milli’s YouTube Channel where she posts every Saturday and Sunday.

Also if you’re looking for a furry friend of your own, check out Wags and Walks in LA where you can rescue dogs and give them a furever home!

First two photos (c) Storm Santos.

Other photos (c) Lizzy Capri.