Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

K9 Magazine Digital Editions

K9 Magazine Issue 146

Published

K9 Magazine Issue 146

In This Issue...

Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View

K9 Magazine Issue 146

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscriber Login

#Trending This Year

Is fish good for dogs?

Dog Nutrition

Is Fish Good For Dogs?
Whistle training a dog

Dog Training

Dog Whistle Training: Teaching The Recall
Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks

Hot Topics

Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks
why is my dog humping

Dog Training

Why is My Dog Humping Everything & How Do I Stop It?
Why do dogs bark

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs Bark? 10 Dog Barks Translated
[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?

Dog Training

[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?
How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?

Dog Health

How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?
Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?

Dog Training

Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?
Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?

Dog Health

Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?
How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)

Dog Training

How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)
Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?

Dog Health

Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?
Can Dogs Have Tourette's Syndrome?

Dog Health

Can Dogs Have Tourette’s Syndrome?
HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?

Dog Accessories

HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?
Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps

Dog Training

Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps
Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?

Dog Training

Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?
how to help my dog live longer

Dog Health

Extend Your Dog’s Life: 100 Ways To Help Your Dog Live Longer
How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs

Dog Health

How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs
Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?

Dog Health

Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?
How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet

Dog Nutrition

How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet
Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)

Dog Health

Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)
Lifestage Dog Food - Should You Be Feeding It?

Dog Nutrition

Lifestage Dog Food – Should You Be Feeding It?
The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!

Dog eBooks

The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!
5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners

Dog Training

5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners
Premium Quality Dog Food - Is It Worth The Extra Money?

Dog Nutrition

Premium Quality Dog Food – Is It Worth The Extra Money?
How To Start Feeding Your Dog Raw Food (Raw Dog Food For Beginners)

Dog Nutrition

How To Start Feeding Your Dog Raw Food (Raw Dog Food For Beginners)

Recommended Reading

Inflammatory Bowel Disease In Dogs (Canine IBD, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment) Inflammatory Bowel Disease In Dogs (Canine IBD, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment)

Dog Health

Inflammatory Bowel Disease In Dogs (Canine IBD, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment)

Inflammatory bowel disease in dogs (canine IBD) is a condition that affects dogs by causing difficulty in the walls of the small or large...

2 days ago
How to Find the Best Dog Shampoo for Your Dog's Skin How to Find the Best Dog Shampoo for Your Dog's Skin

Lifestyle

How to Find the Best Dog Shampoo for Your Dog’s Skin

Looking for the best dog shampoo that will suit your dog's type of skin? We've collected these dog shampoos and are a great option...

2 days ago
Nikki DeLoach: "Dogs Make You A More Healthy Human Being" Nikki DeLoach: "Dogs Make You A More Healthy Human Being"

Interviews

Nikki DeLoach: “Dogs Make You A More Healthy Human Being”

Best known for her portrayal of Lacey Hamilton on the hit and critically-acclaimed series Awkward, Nikki DeLoach, an American actress has since become one...

2 days ago
How Much Food Should I Feed My Dog? How Much Food Should I Feed My Dog?

Dog Nutrition

How Much Food Should I Feed My Dog?

It seems a simple enough question; how much food should I give my dog to ensure they are healthy, satisfied and maintain the optimal...

7 days ago