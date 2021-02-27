CBD Oil For Dogs – What You Need To Know

You might have seen viral videos or read some articles about CBD oil. This cannabis or hemp-derived product has proved very popular for humans, and is a powerful anti-inflammatory as well as being a treatment for some mental health issues. Anecodotal evidence from many dog owners suggest CBD oil does offer a range ofhealth benefits for our canine friends.

Important note about CBD oil for dogs from K9 Magazine's editor, Ryan O'Meara:

CBD oil for dogs is not without its controversy. Finding real, scientific evidence on its safety and benefits is a bit of a minefield. I know this because I looked hard when considering CBD oil on our own elderly dog, Mia. Eventually we made the decision to try her with CBD oil based on the balance of risk given her age and some of the powerful drugs she was already taken for her joints, bowels and the usual ailments that affect senior dogs.

We used CBD oil with Mia for over two years. The benefits were very obvious and we even experimented by removing the CBD oil for a few weeks at a time so we could observe any changes.

In short, this is what we learned:

Dogs are not capable of exhibiting placebo benefits of treatment - so the results are real

Mia showed improved mobility when taking CBD oil twice per day

Mia did NOT enjoy the tase of CBD oil so we had to be smart in how we gave it to her

Mia suffered with IBD, but her symptoms were improved when taking CBD oil

In general, Mia was a happier, more mobile dog with less stomach issues when CBD oil was used in combination with the other, veterinary prescribed drugs she was taking

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It’s a compound found in plants in the marijuana family, but it doesn’t contain any THC, which is the psychoactive substance that gives you a “high”. You can get CBD from hemp and strains of cannabis that don’t make you high at all, so you won’t be causing your dog any psychoactive issues.

The Influence of CBD on Dogs

From anecdotal evidence it is clear that CBD can have a big impact on dogs. Scientists are still studying the impact of CBD on a dog’s mind and body, but there are plenty of examples of dogs benefiting greatly.

Scientists know that the CBD interacts with receptors in the dog’s nervous system. The cannabinoids bind onto the reactors in this system, and can help to keep your dog in a healthy condition. CBD seems to show similar impacts on dogs as it does on humans.

What Dog Health Problems Can CBD Oil Treat?

Whether a dog is fighting fit or in the process of canine rehabilitation and physical therapy, it is possible to incorporate CBD into their diet and offer that extra level of support.

Though studies could do with being more extensive, and likely will be in the future, giving your dog CBD is extremely low risk and seems to provide a lot of huge benefits.

What evidence does exist strongly shows that CBD can be a really effective and powerful pain reliever for dogs. On top of relieving the pain they are in, it can stop seizures in dogs that are prone to them. There are some incredible examples on YouTube of people giving their dogs CBD to treat medical issues.

We also know for a fact that CBD has effective anti-inflammatory abilities, which means that it could ease certain joint pains and other conditions.

CBD also shows promise in a number of other areas including helping a dog suffering from anxiety, and preventing nausea. It might also make dogs regain an appetite after they have been off their food.

As more evidence comes out it seems that we will understand how this works in a much more scientific way, but risks of the substance are so low that many owners are already turning to the substance to give their furry friends a helping hand.

As CBD became more popular among humans, more studies were carried out. Now, as more dog owners turn to the subject, we expect there to be a lot more scientific information on the benefits of CBD for dogs and other animals released soon. Anecdotal evidence is more than just positive, it is overwhelmingly impressive.

The CBD Wellness Trend

You might be hearing a lot more about CBD in recent years. Why is this? Some skeptics think that it is a fad, or too good to be true, but actually, it just seems like shifting attitudes have helped CBD to grow.

Not so long ago, marijuana was frowned upon pretty much everywhere, and illegal, too. As more states and even full countries have legalized, it has left room for a lot of research and for more acceptance of cannabis products.

Does CBD oil make dogs high?

CBD doesn’t make dogs high and it isn’t addictive.

Rather than being a fad, it is likely that we will continue to learn more in the coming years as CBD becomes mainstream for dogs and humans alike.

CBD Oil For Dogs: Do

Buy Lab Tested CBD Products

Just like organic foods, it is a good decision to offer your pet organic CBD edibles. It enables them to enjoy the advantages of CBD without compromising the toxic pesticide chemicals. Each seller, however, brands their goods as 'organic,' and there is no way to check this assertion. That's when it comes to third-party lab research.

This information is given on the labels by the majority of reputable sellers. If this valuable information is missing from the items, avoid it.

Pesticide testing

Potency testing

Residual solvents testing

Terpene profiling

Microbiological testing

Buy Labeled CBD Products

You need to stick to branded items when shopping for CBD for your pet. It enables you to find out the ingredients used, the chemical composition, the product's potency, and instructions for dosage. But with no FDA regulations, some manufacturers may wrongfully mark their items.

Use The Right CBD Dosage

First of all, to ensure that you purchase the right drugs when purchasing CBD products, the next step is to decide the correct dosage for your pet, based on its potency. You should be given advice by the manufacturer on how much CBD you should give your cat. Based on the type of product, the dosage method can vary, so make sure to consult an expert on how to do it.

CDB Oil for Dogs: Do Not

Avoid Beginning With High Doses

It's best to start with a low dose when administering CBD to your pet for the first time. Animals respond to drugs differently. That's because the answer is affected by certain variables. This includes the weight of the pet, body resistance, metabolism, the disease being treated, and the product's potency.

Avoid Using Random CBD Products on Your Pet

It's easy to assume that all CBD goods are equivalent. The fact that most are derived from the hemp plant does not mean that they are similar. The market nowadays is filled with many CBD items for pets. Among other factors, these items differ in terms of potency.

Avoid Buying CBD Products From Any Seller

CBD goods are now common everywhere and available. This does not mean, however, that you can purchase goods from any vendor that you come across. The market is still largely unregulated, which creates room for unscrupulous vendors, note. That is why it is important to my cbd products from a licensed marijuana dispensary.

CBD oil for dogs - UK legal status

Please note: The cannabinoid delta-9-tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC) and products that contain THC are illegal in the UK. It is possible to obtain CBD products that do not contain THC.

There is currently a lot of confusion around CBD oil UK law, with the majority of cannabinoids listed as controlled substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

However, CBD is an exception and is completely legal in the UK, “provided it has been derived from an industrial hemp strain that is EU-approved”, or comes from outside the EU.

For CBD oil to be legal in the UK, it must contain no THC. Cannabis oil, which has THC content, is not usually allowed in the UK unless a (very rare) medical exemption is granted for human use (requires Home Office approval).

Read more CBD / cannabis / marijuana USA legal status »

Conclusion

CBD oil is widely available and can be easily added to your dog’s food, and they probably won’t even notice. If you have a dog who is struggling with either a physical or mental issue, CBD might be the answer to your problems, and it is available over the counter pretty much all over the world in the modern age, especially as attitudes toward cannabis shift.

Contributors

Lead author: John Green.

John Green has profound experience in the veterinary field with years of experience. Now he handles content at Pet Health Hospital. In fact, John pays close attention to sharing vital information about pets to most pet parents across the United States. Certainly, John loves and cherishes animals, and owns two dogs Marty and Lou.