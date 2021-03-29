How to Find the Best Dog Shampoo for Your Dog’s Skin

As with humans, dogs can suffer from a range of skin complaints that lead to itchy skin. Dogs who scratch a lot, but don't have fleas or other parasites, can damage their own skin and may be generally discomforted by irritation that causes them to scratch, bite and gnaw on their own body.

At K9 Magazine, we set ourselves the challenge to recommend what we consider to be the best shampoos for dogs with itchy skin.



As always, if your dog has started to scratch suddenly, consult your vet to identify any underlying causes. For dogs who just seem to scratch for no obvious medical reason, giving them a wash with an anti-itch dog shampoo could help alleviate some of the irritation that causes your dog to scratch.

Our guide to selecting the best shampoo for dogs with itchy skin is designed to help you make the best choice based on multiple selection criteria.

Selection criteria for picking recommended dog shampoo products



Good quality and safety. In our opinion, this is crucial because as we choose our dog shampoo, we also consider not only the beneficial effects on their fur and skin but as well as their overall health, keeping the dogs happy, preventing negative tendencies and away from toxic chemicals and materials.

Value for money. While they are often more expensive than cheaper shampoos, they will serve better. If you're buying dog shampoos in 2021, you need to know that we've tested them and consider them to be high quality. Hold your fur baby comfortable and save your cash. How much dogs enjoy them. As the shampoo serves a vital purpose in a dog’s hygiene, it is also a must that your dogs love the feel and scent of the shampoo. Find a shampoo which keeps your dogs clean, fresh and contented.

About our best dog shampoo recommendations

We’ll be updating and adding to this best dog shampoo guide so you can bookmark the page and we'll keep you posted when any new dog shampoo meets our selection criteria for recommendation.

So, let's' get started. Here are our favourite dog shampoos in 2021 so far.

Dog Shampoo for Sensitive Skin PET HEAD Feeling Flaky Shampoo Priced from £7.49 About PET HEAD Feeling Flaky Shampoo: PET HEAD has an amazing range of shampoos, conditioners and sprays that will get your pooch smelling great. PET HEAD products are packed with natural ingredients that nourish the dog’s fur leaving it soft and shiny. All products are pH balanced and are suitable for puppies over 8 weeks. According to the manufacturer, this quenching formula helps relieve dry, irritated skin and restore the coats Natural lustre for pets with sensitive skin. Buy Now

Dog Shampoo for Smelly Coats Animology Fox Poo Priced from £9.12 About Animology Fox Poo: Fox Poo dog shampoo is an award-winning deep cleaning dog shampoo which has been specially formulated to effectively remove fox poo and other foul odours from your dog’s coat. Deep cleaning with built-in conditioner and pro-vitamin B5, it helps to keep your dog’s coat beautifully clean and healthy. According to manufacturer, the pH balanced Fox Poo dog shampoo is specifically formulated for a dogs skin and reduces the chance of irritation occurring. The built in conditioners and Pro-Vitamin B5 will also help to leave your dog’s coat conditioned and reduce static. Buy Now

Vegan Dog Shampoo Paw Naturel Sugar Candy Natural Dog Shampoo Priced from £16.99 About Paw Naturel Sugar Candy Natural Dog Shampoo: According to the manufacturer, this best selling shampoo, like the entire Paw Naturel range, is kind and caring for a dog’s skin, coat and human hands. Free from harsh chemicals and filled with a plethora of vitamins for super bright shiny clean coats. All products are tested on humans, are cruelty free, vegan friendly and are made in the UK. Buy Now

Anti-Flea Dog Shampoo WildWash Anti Flea Shampoo Priced from £14.95 About WildWash Anti Flea Shampoo: For this product, WildWash have chosen ingredients from four continents that have been selected as the most effective insect repelling botanicals in their country of origin. By combining these together, WildWash has created an effective natural Anti Flea Shampoo for dogs. The revolutionary blend of plants and herbs uses ingredients such as Peppermint and Lavender, which work together to help deter fleas, flies, mites and ticks. Buy Now

For Dry & Itchy Skin Shampoo Johnsons Skin Calm Dog Shampoo Priced from £3.69 About Johnsons Skin Calm Dog Shampoo: Johnsons Skin Calm Dog Shampoo is formulated for dry & itchy skin and is suitable for all breeds. According to manufacturer, this shampoo includes coal tar and sulfur which are well known ingredients with antibacterial and soothing properties. Buy Now

No Tears Dog Shampoo D-10 Anti-Fungal / Anti-Bacterial Shampoo Priced from £8.99 About D-10 Anti-Fungal / Anti-Bacterial Shampoo: D-10 Dog Shampoo is a safe and mild shampoo designed to tackle and prevent skin problems for your dog. The shampoo is designed to clean and beautify your dog, leaving the coat glossy and smooth. D-10 Shampoo is an excellent shampoo and conditioner that does not contain soap, detergent, peroxide or bleach, only the very best coconut surfactant to thoroughly clean your dog, safely, whilst eliminating the problem of dull and lifeless coats, often caused by repeat bathing removing all of the Natural oils. Buy Now

Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Dog Shampoo Pike’s Pouches Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Priced from £7.99 About Pike’s Pouches Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Shampoo: Pike’s Pouches Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Shampoo is suitable for dogs of all ages, breeds and fur types. This shampoo & conditioner is PH balanced and has been gently formulated with natural ingredients. Scented with tea tree and peppermint essential oils perfect for eliminating bad odours leaving your dog with a fresh clean scent. According to the manufacturer, their oatmeal dog shampoo & conditioner is also naturally anti-fungal and antibacterial thanks to the additions of essential oils lavender and peppermint making this shampoo ideal for dogs susceptible to skin problems without the worry of removing any of the natural oils already in your dogs coat that could leave it looking dull & lifeless. Buy Now

Shed Control Shampoo TropiClean Shampoo Priced from £11.99 About TropiClean Shampoo: TropiClean Lime, Coconut Shed Control Dog Shampoo exfoliates and moisturizes your pet’s skin to reduce shedding and provide a deeply nourishing clean, leaving their skin and coat healthy. The refreshing scent of lime and coconut leaves them smelling fresh and ready for cuddles. According to manufacturer, they used safe solution: Soap Free, Paraben Free and Dye Free. Safe when used as directed on dogs 12 weeks or older. Earth-friendly bottle is made from 50% recycled material. Manufactured and shipped with only the highest quality, naturally derived ingredients (naturally-occurring raw materials or ingredients adapted from naturally-occurring plant or mineral-based raw materials) Buy Now

Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo Priced from £15.39 About Vet’s Best Hypo-Allergenic Shampoo: Vet’s Best Hypo-allergenic dog shampoo cleans and moisturises sensitive skin, relieves itching and helps to smooth dry, brittle coats. According to the manufacturer, their hypo-allergenic dog shampoo is a tearless, soap-free formula that uses Natural key Ingredients like aloe Vera and vitamin E for dogs with sensitive, dry skin and seasonal allergies. Will not affect topical flea and tick products. Buy Now

We will be updating this article regularly with fuller reviews of the best dog shampoos 2021 has to offer as well as any others we find and think you have to know about - so check back regularly for updates!

If you have a dog shampoo recommendation that our readers should know about, we want to hear from you. Feel free to suggest your favourite dog shampoo in the comments section below.