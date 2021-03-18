Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hot Topics

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

Published

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

As a nation of pet lovers we're known for taking care of our pet's every need as best as we can. From making sure they have the right diet, to giving them mental and physical stimulation to keep them happy and healthy on the inside and out.

We do our best to provide a home where our pets are a key part of our family, but just how much have you prepared for your pet and their needs should you no longer be there to care for them yourself?

Recent research released highlighted that almost half of UK adults do not currently have a will but interestingly of those who have, almost one third of pet owners have made arrangements for their pets in their wills and it seems pet owners aged 18-24 years old are most likely to plan for their pets in their will, with almost three quarters saying they have made arrangements and over half saying they would designate a guardian to look after their pets.

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

James Antoniou is an expert in wills at a leading UK legal firm. James has got some top tips for K9 Magazine readers on why it is so important to create a will setting out wishes as to how individuals would like their estate to be distributed, in the event of their death as well as the key things that need to be considered if you want to make sure your dog will be cared for if you are no longer alive.

How to include a dog in your last will and testament

For many pet owners, this includes ensuring their animals continue to be cared and provided for in the right way and by the right person or charity.

The importance of having a will

In order to ensure that a person’s wishes are clear, it is vital that an effective will is in place.

A will can provide clarity on a whole range of practical matters such as, if the person has children or pets, it can include their intention as to who should look after them, which can be agreed beforehand with any individuals nominated.

It can also include trusts designed for family wealth preservation, for example, against residential care or inheritance tax planning.

Trusted individuals can also be nominated in a will to handle the administrative side of dealing with property and possessions, such as beloved pets, after your death as well as managing any ongoing trusts to ensure that family and future generations are protected.

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

If a person dies intestate (without leaving an effective will), they lose control over what happens to their estate meaning that their final wishes about what happens to their savings, assets and investments may not be met.

Making financial provisions for your dog through your will

Making financial provisions through your will so that necessary funds are available for the pet’s upkeep and to help with associated expenses so the new carer is not left out of pocket is perfectly normal.

Many dog owners feel that including these types of provisions in their will is all part of responsible pet ownership.

Dogs and wills: some interesting statistics

In addition to the third of pet owners who have made arrangements for their pets in their wills,

  • almost one fifth would leave money to a benefactor to ensure their pet(s) continue to be looked after
  • almost one third again are providing up to £900
  • 1% of pet owners spoken to claim to be leaving over £100,000 to ensure their loved ones are well looked-after in the event of their death.

Step by step guide to including a dog in your will

To help you prepare and plan how much you may wish to include as a financial provision, perhaps consider the age of your pet and their needs.

You may also wish to detail monthly expenses giving you a rough idea of outgoing costs – those little treats can mount up and as with everything, we might not always think about everything we buy.

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

Also, if you have spoken with the person who you've chosen to care for your pet, perhaps speak about this with them so they know what you're hoping to leave to contribute towards your pet's upkeep. It may be their input is invaluable and will help to eliminate any worries for everyone involved.

James Antoniou says:

We would always recommend having a professionally drafted will in place by a reputable and regulated legal organisation.

This is to ensure that an individual’s options have been clearly explained to them and they can receive comprehensive advice alongside other options such as free storage of your original will which is a benefit we offer at Co-operative Legal Services.

When creating a will, it is essential that whoever drafts it has a clear understanding of what is needed in order for it to be effective.

For example; a will must be signed in a particular way, the wording used should be clear and legally effective to avoid any ambiguity, as this could cause complications and additional expense after a person has died.

My advice would be to check that the provider is regulated.

Other things to consider when creating a will

  • If a person has remarried since making a will then depending on the wording of the Will, the marriage may have revoked the will.
  • Without a valid will in place, if the person was to die, they would be classed as dying intestate and the rules of intestacy would apply.
  • If a couple get divorced or a civil partnership is dissolved and the estate had been left entirely to the spouse or civil partner, the provisions of your will may become ineffective.
  • If the main beneficiary in a will dies before the person whose will it is and there isn’t substitute provision is in place, the majority of the person’s estate might pass on intestacy to those who it may not have been intended for.
  • If a will has been made but hasn’t been signed, it is unlikely to be valid.
  • If the signing of a will hasn’t been witnessed properly, it is unlikely to be valid.
  • If there are handwritten amendments, they could potentially affect the validity of some of the provisions in the will.
  • Where there is ambiguity in the wording of the will, this may cause some of the provisions in the will to be ineffective.

Making sure your dog will be properly cared for when you can't be here will give you peace of mind knowing you've done all you can.

Lead author

James Antoniou is Head of Wills at Co-operative Legal Services.

 

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscriber Login

#Trending This Year

How Often Should I Worm My Dog?

Dog Health

How Often Should I Worm My Dog?
Is fish good for dogs?

Dog Nutrition

Is Fish Good For Dogs?
Whistle training a dog

Dog Training

Dog Whistle Training: Teaching The Recall
Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks

Hot Topics

Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks
why is my dog humping

Dog Training

Why is My Dog Humping Everything & How Do I Stop It?
Why do dogs bark

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs Bark? 10 Dog Barks Translated
[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?

Dog Training

[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?
How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?

Dog Health

How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?
Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?

Dog Training

Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?
Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?

Dog Health

Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?
How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)

Dog Training

How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)
Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?

Dog Health

Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?
Can Dogs Have Tourette's Syndrome?

Dog Health

Can Dogs Have Tourette’s Syndrome?
HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?

Dog Accessories

HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?
Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps

Dog Training

Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps
Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?

Dog Training

Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?
how to help my dog live longer

Dog Health

Extend Your Dog’s Life: 100 Ways To Help Your Dog Live Longer
How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs

Dog Health

How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs
Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?

Dog Health

Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?
How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet

Dog Nutrition

How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet
Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)

Dog Health

Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)
The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!

Dog eBooks

The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!
Lifestage Dog Food - Should You Be Feeding It?

Dog Nutrition

Lifestage Dog Food – Should You Be Feeding It?
5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners

Dog Training

5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners
Premium Quality Dog Food - Is It Worth The Extra Money?

Dog Nutrition

Premium Quality Dog Food – Is It Worth The Extra Money?

Recommended Reading

Why Do Dogs... The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered Why Do Dogs... The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs… The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered

Every day millions of dog owners are left puzzled and perplexed by the behaviour of their pets. Dogs are said to be man’s best...

March 12, 2021
10 Of The Best Puppy Training Tips That Professional Dog Trainers Use 10 Of The Best Puppy Training Tips That Professional Dog Trainers Use

Dog Training

10 Of The Best Puppy Training Tips That Professional Dog Trainers Use

Puppies present a unique challenge. They're a lot of fun. But boy can they be needy and demanding. So many first-time puppy owners remark...

March 12, 2021
Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

Dog Friendly Places

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

Bakewell is one of the most picturesque, dog-friendly destinations in the UK. Famous for its tarts, Bakewell has something for everyone, four-legged or otherwise....

March 1, 2021
CBD Oil For Dogs - What You Need To Know CBD Oil For Dogs - What You Need To Know

Dog Health

CBD Oil For Dogs – What You Need To Know

You might have seen viral videos or read some articles about CBD oil. This cannabis or hemp-derived product has proved very popular for humans...

February 27, 2021