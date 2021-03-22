Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dog Health

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

Published

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

We’re all guilty of falling for puppy dog eyes when we're sitting down munching away on our own particular favourite snacks. A bunch of grapes? No, you can't have that pal. You'd like some of my breakfast cereal? Sorry, it's got raisins in it. Oh and you can forget about having any of this chocolate bar!

As any good dog owner will know, there are lots of human foods that are toxic to dogs. Foods that are perfectly OK for us to chow down on can give our dogs very serious health problems. But just because a food is dangerous to dogs doesn't mean they would refuse to eat it or sit in front of us begging for a piece of whatever it is we're eating.

So we’ve put together a list of human foods which are actually good for our dogs so you can make your own snacking choices in the spirit of sharing.

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

Foods that are safe (& good) for dogs to eat

1. Pineapple

Pineapple is one of the most popular fruits, packed full of vitamin C and natural goodness. It can also make a delicious frozen treat too!

In small quantities, pineapple (but not the leaves or outer skin) can be good for dogs too.

2. Sweet Potatoes

Naturally low in fat, sweet potatoes are a great source of iron, calcium and fibre, and they can be a really tasty treat for dogs too.

Some owners dehydrate them to give as treats, others bake or boil to add into their pet’s daily meals.

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is packed full of vitamin A which is an essential vitamin for all-round health. A dog’s skin, coat, muscles and nervous system all need vitamin A.

Pumpkin is also full of fibre and is recommended by some pet experts as a way to help dogs suffering from upset tummies. Some also recommend pumpkin seeds and flesh for dogs because of the oils found in them, which can be beneficial to dogs with urinary incontinence.

Raw or canned, it is important that any pumpkin given to dogs is natural and not full of sugars. It should also be given in small amounts (the American Kennel Club recommends one-four tablespoons, max, per day for dogs with upset stomachs), as too much can be toxic.

If you have any questions about feeding pumpkin to your dog, speak with your vet to get some advice.

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

4. Oatmeal

A popular breakfast for many, oats are quick to cook, high in protein, iron and calcium and filling too.

If you make with water or milk and prefer a drop of honey to sugar, dogs can happily enjoy leftovers.

If you’re tempted to give it to your dog more generally, because some pet owners recommend is as a carb alternative for older dogs, it’s worth noting that it is relatively high in calories so it’s suggested that dogs are given one tablespoon of cooked oatmeal for every 20 pounds of their weight.

5. Cottage Cheese

Low fat cottage cheese is great for dogs because cottage cheese is high in protein and calcium, so it can be a great way of adding a little extra protein into their diet.

Start off giving fairly small amounts to make sure your dog can tolerate the dairy though.

6. Natural Yoghurt

Plain natural yoghurt acts as a natural probiotic for dogs, as well as being a good source of calcium.

Try adding a spoonful of low or non-fat natural yoghurt into your dog’s breakfast, lunch or dinner!

7. Peanut Butter

Natural peanut butter, like almond butter, can be a really tasty treat for dogs. A great cupboard staple for filling dog toys, pet owners have loved peanut butter for years.

But always check the ingredients before you buy and avoid any that list xylitol, a sweetener, that's poisonous to dogs, in their ingredients.

8. Apples

Rich in antioxidants, some pet experts believe chewing apple slices can help to not only keep a dog’s breath in check, but they can help to clean their teeth too.

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

9. Cucumber

Cucumbers are high in water content so can be a great summer treat to help keep a dog hydrated.

Dogs can eat cucumber skin (organic is best though) but owners should chop into smaller, manageable slices or chunks to make them easy for dogs to chew.

10. Salmon (and other fish)

Fish is good for dogs. Salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which support a dog’s immune system and can help maintain coat and skin health.

However salmon is just one type of fish dogs can safely eat and benefit from natural omega oil. Others include tuna, shrimp (without the shell), pollock and cod, so if your dog prefers a less oily fish (for digestion), try baking cod or pollock in olive oil.

11 Human Foods That Are Safe For Dogs (& Good For Them)

11. Watermelon

From heart health to hydration, there are so many recommended health benefits when it comes to watermelon. Dogs usually love it too.

Make sure you take out the seeds and don’t give your dog the rind though. If you’re looking to go the extra mile to make watermelon a tasty treat for your dogs, why not chop it up into small chunks so you can give your dog the right amount for their size, then dip it in some natural yoghurt and freeze!

If you have any concerns about what human foods dogs can eat, err on the side of caution and chat with your vet because every dog is different and every dog’s tolerance levels for protein, oils and so on varies at different stages in their life.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Subscriber Login

#Trending This Year

How Often Should I Worm My Dog?

Dog Health

How Often Should I Worm My Dog?
Is fish good for dogs?

Dog Nutrition

Is Fish Good For Dogs?
Whistle training a dog

Dog Training

Dog Whistle Training: Teaching The Recall
Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks

Hot Topics

Why Does A Dog Attack Unprovoked? The Psychology Of Dog Attacks
why is my dog humping

Dog Training

Why is My Dog Humping Everything & How Do I Stop It?
Why do dogs bark

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs Bark? 10 Dog Barks Translated
[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?

Dog Training

[Answered] Why Do Dogs Chew Their Own Feet & Legs?
How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?

Dog Health

How Often Should I Treat My Dog for Fleas?
Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?

Dog Training

Is it Wrong or Even Dangerous to Treat Your Dog Like a Human?
Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?

Dog Health

Why Does My Dog Throw Up In The Morning?
How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)

Dog Training

How Can I Stop My Dog Begging For Food? (Follow This Simple 3 Step Plan)
Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?

Dog Health

Hydrotherapy For Dogs: Does it Work & What Are The Benefits?
Can Dogs Have Tourette's Syndrome?

Dog Health

Can Dogs Have Tourette’s Syndrome?
HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?

Dog Accessories

HALTI No-Pull Harness Review: Does It Actually Stop Dogs Pulling?
Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps

Dog Training

Teach Your Dog to Count in 5 Steps
Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?

Dog Training

Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?
how to help my dog live longer

Dog Health

Extend Your Dog’s Life: 100 Ways To Help Your Dog Live Longer
How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs

Dog Health

How to Spot the Symptoms of Lungworm in Dogs
Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?

Dog Health

Are Conkers Poisonous To Dogs?
How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet

Dog Nutrition

How to Transition Your Dog to a Raw Diet
Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)

Dog Health

Can Dogs Be Short Sighted? (Watch This Video)
The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!

Dog eBooks

The 100 Greatest Dog Training Tips of All Time!
Lifestage Dog Food - Should You Be Feeding It?

Dog Nutrition

Lifestage Dog Food – Should You Be Feeding It?
5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners

Dog Training

5 Must-Do Training Exercises for Busy Dog Owners
Premium Quality Dog Food - Is It Worth The Extra Money?

Dog Nutrition

Premium Quality Dog Food – Is It Worth The Extra Money?

Recommended Reading

Fulfil The Dream Of A Lifetime: How To Take A Road Trip With Your Dog Fulfil The Dream Of A Lifetime: How To Take A Road Trip With Your Dog

Dog Travel

Fulfil The Dream Of A Lifetime: How To Take A Road Trip With Your Dog

If you're planning a road trip and you want your dog to come along for the adventure (let's face it, a road trip without...

7 hours ago
Why Do Dogs Do That Thing They Do? (FAQs For Dog Owners) Why Do Dogs Do That Thing They Do? (FAQs For Dog Owners)

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs Do That Thing They Do? (FAQs For Dog Owners)

Why do dogs do that thing they do? You know, that weird thing. That funny thing they do with their head, nose, feet, eyes,...

8 hours ago
If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will) If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

Hot Topics

If I Die, What Will Happen To My Dog? (How To Include A Dog In Your Will)

As a nation of pet lovers, we're known for taking care of our pet's every need as best as we can. From making sure...

5 days ago
Why Do Dogs... The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered Why Do Dogs... The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered

Dog Training

Why Do Dogs… The Most Commonly Asked Canine Conundrums Answered

Every day millions of dog owners are left puzzled and perplexed by the behaviour of their pets. Dogs are said to be man’s best...

March 12, 2021