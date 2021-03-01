Connect with us

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

Published

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

Bakewell is one of the most picturesque, dog friendly destinations in the UK. Famous for its tarts, Bakewell has something for everyone, four-legged or otherwise.

Lisa Byrne got to sample the beautiful market-town's delights with her canine co-reviewers, Diggerley & Merlin.

You may think the rich and famous would choose to escape this pesky virus by leaping onto a private jet to laze around on exotic beaches. But it appears that, just like us, our showbiz friends would rather avoid the gruelling effort of overseas travel during these testing times, and instead opt to stay in a glorious part of ‘this sceptred isle’. Especially if it means they can bring their dogs with them.

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

The Old Forge, Bakewell

So, I’m not surprised that when I arrive at The Old Forge on the edge of the Peak District - booked through the prestigious travel company Luxury Cottages - I’m told by owner Philippa Hibbert, who runs a set of stunning holiday homes together with her family, that an array of celebrities and their pooches had stayed at her farm.

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

‘We’ve recently hosted one of Britain’s most popular chefs as well as a glamorous contestant from Strictly,’ says bubbly Philippa. However, despite being coaxed into naming names, the lady isn’t for budging. ‘Sorry, but all our guests are treated equally on a completely confidential basis,’ she adds before herding us off to meet the sheep.

Yes, there are sheep, and lots of them grazing on land surrounding the farm, a firm favourite being adorable Larry who devours digestives.

Our two mischievous cocker spaniels Diggerley and Merlin try and nab a few sheep treats so are swiftly ushered into the Byrne clan’s delightful new abode for four nights, The Old Forge, formerly a workshop for blacksmiths.

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

As we admire the stunning interior of the converted barn and the dogs have a good sniff around, Philippa divulges her encyclopaedic knowledge of local information such as where to visit and what arrangements to make regarding Covid.

We are thrilled to discover that our gorgeous host, who runs the farm with her husband Julian, has kindly left an array of fresh eggs, teabags, milk, a divine Victoria Sponge cake, home-made doggy treats, poo bags and digestives for sheep feeding frolics.

After devouring the cake, we explored The Old Forge – booked through Luxury Cottages who hand pick only the finest locations in the land.

The interior, which is safely under government restrictions of sleeping five, is mainly open plan and very homely with elegant ornaments, warming colour schemes and luxurious sofa and chairs.

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

The kitchen has every mod con needed to rustle up a culinary delight, but our favourite room was an enormous bedroom boasting an elegant, free-standing slipper bath.

Pie Time

After a quick freshen up, we strolled through the delightful village of Hollington to the dog-friendly Red Lion pub, where we were informed it was Pie Night by the charming landlord Dan.

His homemade pies are legendary in these parts, so we indulged in steak and ale and steak and stilton pies, both absolutely heavenly, and managed to treat the greedy pooches to a few tiny scraps of leftovers.

Dog Friendly Bakewell Gets Paws Up From Diggerley & Merlin

Bolstered by the scrumptious food and a bottle of crisp Sauvignon Blanc, we decided to take part in the competitive weekly pub quiz and were thrilled to win!

There is so much to see in this gorgeous corner of England, but we would highly recommend a trip to the ancient village of Tissington which is utterly charming and has the breathtaking Tissington Hall – a Jacobean mansion – at its centre.

Black Death

The village hosts an annual ‘Well Dressing’ where six wells are decorated during Ascension Sunday with pictures of pressed flowers. The tradition is believed to date from 1348 and celebrates the villagers’ escape from the Black Death which was attributed to the purity of the water.

The dogs adored having a good sniff around the steams and historic laneways.

It’s also worth visiting the glorious Chatsworth House for its incredible gardens where well-behaved dogs are allowed on leads as well as the charming village of Bakewell.

The only negative part of our stay was having to leave the gorgeous Old Forge with its slipper bath where I’d spent many relaxing moments and warm, homely feel.

The dogs also found it a struggle say goodbye to Larry and co, especially when we were feeding their sheep chums the last of the digestives.

It was also sad to say our farewells to charming Philippa.

Her cake, doggy treats and eggs are the stuff of legends, but I so wish she could also bottle up her captivating energy.

Book your own stay at The Old Forge

Derbyshire, Peak District

To book a dog friendly visit  Luxurycottages.com

or call 0121 517 0350

https://www.theredlionhollington.co.uk/

Image credits: Lisa Byrne.

