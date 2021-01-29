K9 Magazine Issue 144

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: How Clever Is Your Dog?
- Interview: Hadar Cats
- Talking Point: What Happened When Peter Egan Visited This Indonesian Dog Meat Market
- Behaviour: Can Dogs Have ADHD?
- Nutrition: How To Make Cheesy Cinnamon Buns Your Dog Will Love
- Science: Punishment vs Reward - Which Dog Training Method Works Best?
- Health: Can Dogs Really Die In Cold Weather
- Best Dog Products: Indestructible Dog Toys
- Nutrition: Why Is My Dog Farting So Much?
- Health: Dog Owner Trends To Look Out For In 2021
- Talking Point: How To Land Your Dream Job Working With Dogs
- Talking Point: How Dogs Help People With Depression & Low Mood
