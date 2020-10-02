K9 Magazine Issue 140

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?
- Interview: Actress Lizzy Greene
- Talking Point: 5 Valuable Life Lessons from Dogs - And Why We Should Pay Attention
- Behaviour: How To Help Dogs With Anxiety Issues
- Nutrition: Probiotics For Dogs - Pros & Cons
- Science: How Important Are Your Dog's Sleeping Patterns?
- Real Life: Meet The Dog Who Earns £1,074 per Second
- Nutrition: 7 Health Benefits of Cold Pressed Dog Food
- Health: The Ultimate Guide to Allergies in Dogs
- eBook: Canine Communication: How to Speak Doggish
- Real Life: What's It Like To Train Dogs For Harry Potter?
Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View