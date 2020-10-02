Connect with us

K9 Magazine Digital Editions

K9 Magazine Issue 140

October 2nd, 2020
In This Issue...

Lizzy Greene 'I've Always Wanted a Dog I Could Really Bond With' Lizzy Greene 'I've Always Wanted a Dog I Could Really Bond With'

Interviews

Lizzy Greene ‘I’ve Always Wanted a Dog I Could Really Bond With’

On-the-rise actress Lizzy Greene is a series regular on ABC’s “A Million Little Things” playing ‘Sophie Dixon. Lizzy starred in Nickelodeon’s "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky...

September 30, 2020
Why Does My Dog Ignore Me? Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?

Dog Training

Why Does My Dog Ignore Me?

As a dog owner it can be seriously frustrating when your dog doesn't listen. You find yourself calling your dog to no avail, training...

September 11, 2020
5 Valuable Life Lessons from Dogs - And Why We Should Pay Attention 5 Valuable Life Lessons from Dogs - And Why We Should Pay Attention

Hot Topics

5 Valuable Life Lessons from Dogs – And Why We Should Pay Attention

There's no better animal on earth from which learn valuable life lessons than dogs. Dogs have achieved their status as our planet's most popular...

September 9, 2020
What's It Like To Train Dogs For Harry Potter? What's It Like To Train Dogs For Harry Potter?

Dog Book Club

What’s It Like To Train Dogs For Harry Potter?

My name is Julie Tottman. I have been training animals for the movie industry for almost 30 years. I have worked on many productions...

September 7, 2020