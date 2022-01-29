K9 Magazine Issue 156

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: How Stressed Is Your Dog?
- Interview: Gus Kenworthy
- Talking Point: 5 Lovely Lurchers Who Are Ready For Love
- Behaviour: Can Dogs Have Autism?
- Nutrition: Can You Help Your Anxious Dog With Good Nutrition?
- Review: iRobot Roomba j7+
- Behaviour: How To Teach Your Dog Lifelong Road Safety
- Best Dog Products: The Best Floor Mats For Dog Owners
- Nutrition: Could A Plant Based Diet Be Beneficial For Your Dog?
- Health: What You Should Know About Your Dog's Liver
- Lifestyle: The Best Exercises You Can Do With Your Dog
- Talking Point: I Went Undercover To Stop Puppy Farming
Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View