5 Lovely Lurchers Who Are Ready For Love

A Lurcher is originally known as the poacher’s dog. It is a result of the crossing between a sighthound and a dog of another type, such as a terrier or a herding dog.

The cross is intended to produce dogs with the speed of the sighthound and the tenacity or intelligence of the terrier or herding dog.

They are very, very clever, very affectionate and love human company.

Lurchers have recently become very popular as pets which is great news.

Lurchers share many of the Greyhound’s traits. However, there are a number of myths surrounding Lurchers. Let's dispel a few of them.

Lurchers are vicious. Lurchers are no more or less 'vicious' or aggressive than any other dog. Socialisation and training are a must for all dogs.

Lurchers cannot be let off lead. Lurchers can achieve a fantastic recall, and general obedience or they would make useless working dogs.

Lurchers kill all small animals. An improperly trained or untrained lurcher can kill small animals, not because he is an evil animal, but because he is just more suited to catching fast-moving furries than your average dog.

Lurchers don't make good pets. Lurchers can and do make very good pets if you take into account their working background and train them accordingly.

Lurchers are not affectionate dogs. Lurchers can be incredibly affectionate dogs, given the right upbringing.

Did you know: Lurchers vary in size and coat type, depending on the cross used to create them. They may be as small as a Whippet or as large as a Greyhound or Scottish Deerhound, with a weight range of 35 to 100 pounds.



5 Lurchers who are ready for love

Kinder – 10-month-old male Lurcher

Rescue: Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Kinder is just gorgeous and adorable. He is a happy, friendly boy who just loves everyone!

He loves other dogs, and we want him to find a home with another happy, playful dog. He would like a home where someone is around most of the time as Kinder does love to be around people.

Kinder is a big playful puppy. He loves a good run in a secure area and equally loves his cuddle time. Kinder is castrated, chipped and has had his first vaccination.

Read more about Kinder here

Max – 3-year-old male Lurcher

Rescue: RSPCA Northumberland West Branch

Max has a really sweet nature and loves nothing more than a cuddle and a fuss! He’s a real attention seeker. He is an active dog who would suit an active lifestyle with somebody who is around most of the time.

Although Max is good with most dogs he would prefer a home without other dogs as he likes all the attention to be on himself as well as all of the food!

He is good to walk but can become strong when he sees something he wants to go and investigate. Because of being so food orientated he would be best being in a home without any small/young children.

Read more about Max here

Ace – 8-year-old male Lurcher

Rescue: All Dogs Matter London

Ace is a sweet boy and although he is a little nervous when meeting new people, after a little while he comes around. Although he is good with other dogs when out and about, he will need to be the only dog in the home.

Like all sighthounds, he will not be able to live with cats. He will need a home with direct access to a garden. Ace could live with children of 14+.

Read more about Ace here

Sharky – 1-year-old male Lurcher

Rescue: Lurcher SOS Surrey

Sharky loves other dogs of all sizes, is very well mannered and loves to play. He’s extremely intelligent and knows lots of tricks and commands and enjoys training.

He loves a cuddle and a snooze with you on the sofa. Walks nicely on lead and draws a lot of attention from everyone he passes because of his shiny black coat.

He does suffer from separation anxiety which is something the owners were trying to work on, but obviously is a slow process.

Read more about Sharky here

Lady and Maisie – 3 and 5-year-old female Lurchers

Rescue: Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre Liverpool

Lady and Maisie are very sweet, friendly girls who like to jump up to say hello to everyone they meet! Lady (the younger of the two) is more enthusiastic and playful, whereas Maisie is a little more reserved.

They are very affectionate and really enjoy the company. They do not appear to have been taught many commands such as sit and stay but we are sure they will pick this up in time.

Walk times are always welcome and so far they appear to be non-reactive towards other dogs, however, we will be continuing to monitor this.

Like many Lurchers, Lady and Maisie do have a prey drive so extra care will need to be taken around small furry animals!

Read more about Lady and Maisie here

Whether you're drawn to dogs who love other dogs or dogs who are not suitable to live with other dogs - let's all agree, every dog deserves a home.

Browse hundreds of dogs for adoption.