K9 Magazine Issue 155

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: Understanding Different Types Of Dog Barks
- Interview: Stacey Jackson
- Talking Point: 7 Dogs Who Like Other Dogs Who Need A New Start
- Behaviour: A Simple Way To Teach Your Dog To Count
- Nutrition: Gut Health (Why It's So Important For Your Dog's Wellbeing)
- Review: Bissell Icon Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- Health: Health Apps For Dogs - Do They Work?
- Best Dog Products: 4 Great Dog Health Products You Should Know About
- Health: New Year's Resolutions For Dog Owners
- Nutrition: The Incredible Benefits of Fish For Dogs
- Lifestyle: Poems That Capture What It Means To Be A Dog Owner
- Talking Point: How One Dog's Sudden Change in Behaviour Saved Her Owner
