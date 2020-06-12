BISSELL ICON Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Review (A Pet Owner’s Opinion)

Over the years I've reviewed lots of vacuums in a bid to find one that has a great balance of battery life, weight and power.

Now I can comfortably add anti-hair wrap brushes, or tangle-free brushes as some manufacturers call them, into the mix after reviewing one some months back. These types of brushes essentially stop hairs from tangling around the bristles.

I can only equate it to the lure of cordless cleaners when they were relatively new. Once you get used to the freedom of cordless, you have to come up with additional reasons to tip the scale towards favouring a corded vacuum.

Of course, it can be done sometimes, but the convenience of a cordless vacuum usually wins out in our home unless there's been a particularly bad shedding session (almost like my three dogs, Mia, Danny and Chris, have challenged each other to shed as much as possible to win a prize that only they and the cat know about) and I need the type of unlimited use which can only be provided by a corded cleaner.



Front to back - Mia, Chris, Danny

I fully accept anti-hair wrap brushes are a little different to how we look at cordless as a feature on the surface now, but when you spend around 40 minutes vacuuming, it's a bit of a relief to know that emptying the dustbin is the last job and you're done. You don't have to get into the brush and untangle the hairs (let's be honest, both human and canine) blocking the bristles from doing their job next time. Instead, you're finished. It's done. And you can relax, until next time.

I'm hoping it's a new design feature that will soon run across many well-known vacuum brands because so many set out to appeal to pet owners and in my experience, once you try this feature, you quickly get used to it.

But why am I going on about it? Well, recently we were offered the chance to review a new BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner (RRP £349.99). This vacuum combines cordless with a tangle-free (anti-hair wrap) brush.

BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner review: first impressions

The BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner is stylish, combining shades of chrome, grey and subtle blue-green. It looks great and the set up is easy.

As well as what's needed to use it as an upright vacuum, it also comes with an LED crevice tool with retractable brush to allow it to convert into a handheld cleaner, a plug to recharge the battery and two tools attach to a wall and stand the cleaner up ready for use.

The manual covers everything you need but it's all pretty intuitive, and everything slots in easily.

The brush head connects to the bottom of the chrome pole and the top, holding the battery, controls and dustbin, attaches to the top. It's that simple.

Where to plug the charger into the BISSELL ICON

The BISSELL ICON's power buttons and tangle-free brush head up close

The instructions for emptying the dustbin are attached on a laminated piece of paper to show how to remove the dustbin before emptying. They're also attached with a label to the dustbin.



The release button for the BISSELL ICON dustbin

BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner review: pros and cons

Let's start with the pros:

It's lightweight and evenly weighted from top to bottom, so when you use it, it doesn't feel top-heavy. I think it is the kind of weight (just over 3kg) that most people will be able to comfortably use - this is not something that can be said for all cordless vacuums.

It works fine as a handheld, it does what you want it to adequately.

It's cordless.

It has a brush that stops hairs tangling. I've said a lot about this already. Suffice to say it's a great feature in my opinion.

The dustbin empties easily and it has a Smart Seal Allergen System so you don't get covered in dust and debris emptying it, useful if you have allergies I expect - or just don't want to get covered in dust.

It has a lot of bright lights. It has lights on the front of the handle to let you see what power/speed you're using and what you have left in battery time (three bars indicates fully charged). It also has lights on the front of the brush head so you can see where you're going in dim light (dark corners, crevices etc).

Its battery gives up to 50 minutes of run time, depending on the power setting used (there are three options) with a high powered 25V lithium battery and the power doesn't fade when the battery life has gone from three to one. It also uses a motor which goes up to 675km/h according to BISSELL (although I'll be honest, I've no idea what that means, I presume it's good? Motor enthusiasts can let me know either way).

It moves from carpet and rugs to hard floor easily without needing to adjust the brush head or setting/s.

It comes with a two-year warranty and the cost is reasonable at less than £350 (at the time of writing Amazon has a £100 discount)

Onto the cons:

The dustbin is pretty small for our home (it has a 0.4-litre capacity). Albeit we have more pet hairs than the average home I'd expect with three dogs and a cat, but I found that if I managed to cover all of our downstairs surface area without emptying the dustbin halfway through I was doing well. It's not a reason not to buy it, but it's something to be aware of.

I felt that I got the best results using the higher setting which meant I got maybe 25 minutes or so of cleaning time before needing to charge. That really allowed me to cover all of downstairs, spanning the lounge, kitchen and conservatory, the carpeted stairs leading upstairs and if I was lucky, maybe the upstairs hallway or bathroom. I needed a full charge, which took around four hours, before I could go again and finish the job.

Final thoughts: should you buy the BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner?

The biggest issues I had with the BISSELL ICON cordless vacuum cleaner really were the dustbin size and battery life, but those are somewhat specific to me. I mean, not everyone is going to have four pets competing in a shed-athon week in and week out, meaning a bigger dustbin is advantageous. And not everyone is going to want to vacuum the house from top to bottom in one go.

So all in all, I do think this is a well-balanced vacuum for many people and many pet owners too.

The ability to finish vacuuming, empty and set to charge without having to get your hands in between the brush bristles to untangle hairs is something that once you've tried it, you'll expect as standard. The balance of weight, at only a smidge over 3kg is something I think many people of all ages will find useful too.

At just under £350 as standard, with a two-year warranty, I'd recommend investigating further and reading more reviews if you're looking for a new vacuum. I've certainly recommended the vacuum to friends in the market.