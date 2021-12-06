Could These 4 Products Be the Answer to Your Dog’s Health Concerns?

If you're anything like me, to feel at your best as a pet parent you need to know that whatever the situation, you've got a solution at home.

My dogs even have their own cupboard with potions, lotions and supplements just waiting in case they're ever called upon, if interested in this topic, click here to find out more.

Of course, this may sound mad but it's as much for peace of mind as anything.

In the latest instalment of our 'Best Dog Products' series, we're focusing on four dog health products, each a little different, covering some of the most common ailments and health-linked concerns. I hope you like them!

Thanks also go to Bryan the Miniature Dachshund and his owner, Ali Drew, for giving their thoughts on the subject too.

For All DogKind Calming Aid Supplements If you own an anxious dog, as I do, it’s always worth investigating new calming supplements. My rescue dog Danny suffers from separation anxiety, as well as noise phobias, so I always have supplements handy to help settle him down. These look particularly interesting because they’re a chew! For All DogKind say: “Designed as tasty soft chews our CALMING AID uses a beneficial blend of vitamin B1, chamomile and ginger to help keep your dog’s stress levels balanced during anxious situations. Ideal for nervous dogs, separation issues, fireworks and car travel. “We know the importance of a happy, healthy dog that’s why all of our tasty soft chew supplements have functional and nutritional benefits to support digestion, joints and anxiety. Made with natural ingredients and formulated by veterinarians our everyday treats benefit your dogs’ health and wellbeing. For ours. For yours. For All DogKind.” Price £17.99 (60 soft chews) Buy It Now



Scruffs® Insect Shield Doggy Mattress It’s coming up to that time of year where insects, fleas, flies and more, come to mind. This dog bed helps you to protect your dog against them. Well worth looking at! Scruffs say: “Scruffs® has partnered with Insect Shield® to develop a collection of pet bedding and accessories, using Insect Shield® built-in insect protection. The active ingredient is odourless and invisible, effectively protecting your dog against Mosquitoes, Fleas, Ticks, Flies & Ants.” Price £34.85 (RRP, medium) Buy It Now

PetWeighter – the dog bowl that stays! I have three large dog breeds, so bowls like this really appeal because it instantly elevate their eating position and helps to prevent stooping. And as an added bonus, you can fill the bottom up with sand or water, for example, to keep the bowl in place if your dog has a habit of travelling with the bowl while they eat. PetWeighter says: “PetWeighter is a strong, sturdy dog bowl that prevents spillages and mess. Its elevated height ensures your dog won’t need to stoop to eat or drink. “Comprising a detachable bowl with a base that can be filled with water or sand, it’s dishwasher-friendly and chew-resistant. Choose from red, turquoise or pink.” Price £24.88 Buy It Now

