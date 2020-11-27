K9 Magazine Issue 142

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: Is My Dog Bored? (3 Simple Tests Every Dog Owner Should Try)
- Interview: TikTok Sensation Emma Norton
- Talking Point: Meet The Dogs Who Protect Africa's Most Endangered Animals
- Behaviour: How To Stop Your Dog From Begging
- Nutrition: Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
- Science: Can Dogs Be Short-sighted?
- Health: Hydrotherapy For Dogs (Does It Work?)
- Nutrition: Premium Quality Dog Food - Is It Worth The Money?
- Health: Autumn And Winter Dangers For Dogs
- Talking Point: 10 Bad Habits Dog Owners Need To Avoid
- Talking Point: Coping With The Final Days Of An Older Dog (Alice's Story)
