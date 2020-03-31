K9 Magazine Issue 135

In This Issue...
- Health: Can Dogs Get Coronavirus?
- Science: Has This New Study Found the Answer to a Very Real Problem?
- Talking Point: The Reality of Working From Home If You Own a Dog
- Lifestyle: ‘Utopia Falls’ Star Kate Drummond: ‘Losing My Dog Destroyed Me…Then I Met Zelda’
- Talking Point: 5 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe This Easter
- Behaviour: The Best Advice I Can Give New Dog Owners Is...
- Health: Dog Dental Care: How to Look After Your Dog’s Teeth
- Talking Point: Disney’s Paxton Booth on Why He Loves Pitbulls
- Talking Point: How You Can Help Your Local Rescue During This Time of Crisis
- Health: What You Need to Know About Online Veterinary Consultations
- Health: How Often Should I Worm My Dog?
- eBook: How to Stop Your Dog Shedding
