Coronavirus in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Coronavirus?

As concerns about coronavirus increase, more pet owners are starting to not only worry about their own health and that of elderly relatives but for their whole family, dogs and cats included.

And so we asked a vet for their expert advice on whether dogs and cats can get coronavirus from humans (or other animals) or even pass it along if they come into contact with someone who has it.

So, can dogs get coronavirus?

The short answer to 'can dogs get coronavirus?' is no, not the form in the news currently - Covid 19. And the answer is the same as to whether they can pass Covid 19 along.

However, there are many different types of coronavirus and some can cause disease in different species of animals. But these strains are not the same as Covid 19 and do not spread to, or cause disease in people, as we understand it.

"There's currently no evidence to suggest that pets can be carriers of Coronavirus or can become ill from it themselves," Dr Samantha Gaines, RSPCA animal welfare expert told us.

On the topic of different types of coronavirus (not Covid 19) and their impact on a pet's health, she added:

"These different coronaviruses can cause disease in the specific species they infect, usually this manifests gastrointestinal signs which can be managed with supportive treatment. There is no risk to humans or other species."

As this is an evolving situation, should new advice for dog owners or evidence become available, we will update and answer here. In the meantime, we've enclosed some additional advice below for pet owners concerned about self-isolating or what to do if they've recently been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Advice for dog owners who are self-isolating

If you are self-isolating you may be wondering what impact this should have on your pet's routine (regular dog walks or access outdoors for cats, for example). We asked Dr Gaines to share some advice.

"Although you won’t be able to take your dog beyond your house or garden for exercise if you’re self-isolating, there are lots of ways to keep your dog happy and healthy within the confines of your own home.

"Mental stimulation is a great way to keep your dog entertained and occupied so you can keep your dog happy by replacing exercise with other activities until you are able to take them back out for their usual walks.

"Remember your dog will still need to go outside to use the toilet so make sure they get regular access to the garden to potter, sniff and wee."

What about cats?

"Cats still need access outdoors or to a clean litter tray and outdoor cats can go in and out as normal."

Caring for your dog if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19

The RSPCA suggests that you inform your local health protection team that there is a pet in the household. They will liaise with the relevant animal health authorities.

Currently, the advice is to restrict contact with pets as much as possible as a precautionary animal health measure.

Dr Gaines adds, "If you do need to interact with your pet, wash your hands before and after any interaction with them and wear a face mask if possible.

"If your pet shows signs of ill health, please do not take them to the vet. Contact your local health protection team for advice.

"Remember these are precautionary measures and there is currently no evidence that pets can spread coronavirus or become unwell."

