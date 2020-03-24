The Reality of Working From Home If You Own a Dog

Working from home can be fun if you own a dog and when this is all over and done, you’ll have some fun memories to recall and many more hours spending quality time together in the bank.

Before we share some of the funniest and frankly, cutest dogs we’ve found on social media, making their owners working from home experiences better, here’s a Mia story.



A young Mia

Years ago, when Mia was a puppy and our publisher, Ryan was working from home with her to get her used to the world around her, he was asked to do a feature about dogs for a BBC show.

Mia, not quite a year old hadn’t done much TV at that point. Not that it would have changed her actions, to be honest. She’s always been a confident girl. She once marched into the ITV studios like she knew where she was going and since the studio had moved since her last visit, she had zero clue which direction she should be heading. We knew that, but everyone else assumed she knew the way because of her confident march.

Anyway, on this occasion, the TV presenter a lovely woman who loved dogs met a young Mia, placed her handbag on the floor and started chatting, only for Mia, while everyone was distracted to tip the bag up - ALL of the contents spilt everywhere - everyone was mortified. Except for Mia. Who wanted to know when it was time for her close up.

Working from home with dogs, eh?

Here are some other stories about dogs making working from home much more memorable.

Some casualties are inevitable, eh Rolo?

(You can see a video of Rolo and his excessively happy tail here)

Uh-oh, read the second paragraph. We all know who did it.

Some dogs are destined for fame, they just need an opportunity.

This dog heard his owner LOUD AND CLEAR.

Me: right I really need to concentrate and crack on working from home today, no distractions My dog: pic.twitter.com/TWjAtGDGKQ — Abby Crawford (@Abby_Crawford_) March 19, 2020

Everyone will get the 'your storage is full' message at the same time, don't worry.

This dog must have watched Risky Business last night.

