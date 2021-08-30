K9 Magazine Issue 151

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: How & Why To Teach Your Dog To Watch You
- Interview: Juju Brener
- Talking Point: Why Dogs Are Able To Sell Us Anything
- Behaviour: Why Do Dogs Love To Stick Their Head Out Of Car Windows?
- Nutrition: Is Your Dog's Diet Causing Behaviour Problems?
- Review: This Is The Best Broom For Dog Owners With Hard Floors
- Health: Expert Tips To Improve Dog Joint Health
- Best Dog Products: 4 Great Products For Older Dogs
- Nutrition: Is Raw Food A Good Diet For Puppies?
- Health: What Every Dog Owner Needs To Know About Cushing's Disease
- Lifestyle: Useful Tips For Dogs Who Don't Like Car Travel
- Talking Point: How A Deadly Hurricane Brought One Woman A Friend For Life
Read K9 Magazine across all devices (PC, Tablet or Mobile) – Click Here to View