Why Do Dogs Love To Play Games?

Everyone who owns a dog knows how much they love to play. But most people don't understand why dogs play and how important a role it plays in their development. You might be surprised to know that a dog playing is not always a good sign, for instance. You should also know which type of play is good for them and what type of play could be destructive. Let's take a closer look at why dogs love playing so much and how you can keep things fun for them and everyone else around.

Play Helps Pups Hone Their Motor Skills

One of the reasons why dogs love playing so much is because they are starting to grow into their bodies and want to see what they can do. They will start running as fast as they can and probably bump their heads on doors and walls a few times so they can learn their limits. They will also get into a tug of war to test their strengths. This is perfectly normal and something that should be welcomed.

It Allows Dogs to Connect with their Human Companion

If you noticed that your dog loves to scrunch on the sofa with you when you’re watching a show or playing games, that is simply their way to engage with you and participate in the same activities as you. Dogs identify with their human companion and want to be like them, this is they will want to be involved in anything you do, whether that’s going for a walk or reading a book.

They Want to Socialise with Other Dogs

Play is also a way to socialise with other dogs and can foster social cohesion. Early research suggested that dogs engaged in play to assert dominance, but more recent research has shown that it was about cooperation more than anything. It was found that dogs will voluntarily handicap themselves to not overpower other dogs so they feel like equals. That shows that play amongst dogs is about building bonds with other dogs first, not establishing social rank.

Too Much Energy

Watch out if your dog routinely plays alone as this is not always a good sign. This could be a sign of a dog who is hyperactive and doesn't get enough exercise. If you take the dog out often, then it could be a sign of boredom or stress. This is something you should pay special attention to if this is a rescue dog. Older dogs may also start playing alone as they start developing dementia. In this case, you should take the pet to the vet for a psychological evaluation.

Play is a natural thing for dogs but is not always a sign that they're doing well. If they get too aggressive when playing or they start exhibiting weird play patterns, consider formal training and taking them to a vet to see if everything is OK.