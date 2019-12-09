Simple Homemade Christmas Treats Your Dog Will Love

As Christmas approaches, we try to think of ways to show our pets just how much they mean to us involving them in our festive fun.

But sometimes the greatest pleasures can be had when we create memories as well, and so to celebrate the release of 'The Christmas Guest' written by Daisy Bell and inspired by a dog named Max, we're sharing a quick and simple Christmas treat recipe with you today from the book which we think your dog will love.

Teddy’s Favourite Christmas Treats (only for dogs)

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

To make 30 delicious doggy treats, you will need:

320g of whole wheat flour or gluten-free flour

100g of plain rolled oats

60g of grated apple (no seeds)

250g of smooth or crunchy peanut butter

40g of grated carrot

1tsp of baking powder

One large egg or 60ml of warm water

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

In a medium bowl add the dry ingredients and mix together. In a small bowl add the remaining ingredients and stir together until combined.

Transfer the contents of the small bowl into the dry ingredients and combine the two until a soft dough is formed. Lightly dust a work surface with flour and transfer the dough the surface.

Use a rolling pin to roll the dough to roughly 2cm width. Use Christmas themed cookie cutters to cut the dough.

Place the shapes on a lined baking tray and place them in the oven. After 10 minutes of baking, flip the biscuits and bake for another 10 minutes.

When biscuits are brown and cooked through, remove from oven and allow them to cool for 10 minutes. Finally, feed to your pampered pooch!

Share your own festive recipes with us on social media or in the comments below - we love hearing from you!

