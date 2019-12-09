Christmas Dangers for Dogs: How to Help Your Dog Avoid Hazards

While it’s impossible to wrap our pets up in cotton wool to keep them safe, there are some quite simple steps you can take to keep your dog safe this Christmas.

Here are some of the most important that we think you need to know and once you’ve read, please share with your friends and family who might be visiting your home this festive season.

1. Decorations disasters

The day we get the Christmas tree out, ready to dress with our favourite baubles, old and new, is really when Christmas begins, isn’t it?

But before you do, you may wish to consider which type of Christmas tree is best for your home.

For example, while real trees bring that wonderful pine scent into our homes, they also shed their pines and the pines themselves are mildly toxic, so if ingested can make dogs ill.

Once you’ve decided which tree is best, it’s time to decorate. I don’t know about you but my dogs have bushy tails, which thwack anything in their way quite regularly, so I keep all glass baubles out of reach to avoid a collision and avoid leaving chocolate coins on the tree for the same reason.

2. Poisonous plants

Some seasonal plants should also be avoided.

Holly, mistletoe, lilies, daffodils and one of the most popular plants which you might recognise by sight rather than by name, poinsettias, are all hazardous.

If ingested, you should seek veterinary advice.

A full list of seasonal plants to avoid and symptoms is available here

3. Festive foods

When the big day arrives, you will no doubt be surrounded by friends and family. Having everyone we love under one roof has to be the best thing about Christmas, doesn’t it?

But while the temptation might be there to share every aspect of the day with our pets, please be sure to avoid the most dangerous foods. The nose always knows where they all are.

Keep the following foods well out of reach:

Cooked meat bones

Onions (this extends to gravy and stuffing which may have been made with onions or onion powder)

Grapes and raisins (including mince pies and Christmas pudding)

Garlic

Chocolate

Alcohol

We have prepared a festive menu for dogs and will be sharing soon as part of our Christmas ‘How to’ guide. Bookmark this page to keep an eye out for it - we think it's the perfect alternative Christmas dinner for dogs.

After all, we want to make their day as special as ours, don’t we!

